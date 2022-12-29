Here’s Why PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rose Yesterday

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rose Yesterday

Story Highlights

PDS Biotechnology shares traded higher on Wednesday after the company provided a positive update on an ongoing Phase 2 trial of PDS0101-based triple combination therapy.

 

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) gained about 24% in yesterday’s trading session and hit a new 52-week high of $11.48 mid-day. The positive data from an ongoing National Cancer Institute-led Phase 2 trial of the company’s PDS0101-based triple combination therapy supported the rally. The therapy will be used to treat advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive cancers.

PDS Biotech reported that the median overall survival (OS) was 21 months in 29 checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients who were given the triple combination.

Regarding the other group of patients, the company stated that 75% of CPI naive subjects continued to survive at a median follow-up of 27 months. Thus, the median OS could not be reached. Per PDS Biotech, historically, the median OS for similar patients is 7–11 months.

Based on the positive data so far, the company is planning to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to “discuss the registrational pathway.”

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines.

Is PDSB Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are optimistic about PDS Biotech stock and have a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five unanimous Buys. PDSB’s average price target of $17 implies 49.1% upside potential. Over the past six months, the stock has rallied more than 200%.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PDSB

PDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months
Press ReleasesPDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months
18h ago
PDSB
PDS completes first stage of enrollment in Phase 2 VERSATILE-002 study
PDSB
PDS Biotech Completes First Stage of Enrollment in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer
PDSB
More PDSB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PDSB

PDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months
Press ReleasesPDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months
18h ago
PDSB
PDS completes first stage of enrollment in Phase 2 VERSATILE-002 study
The FlyPDS completes first stage of enrollment in Phase 2 VERSATILE-002 study
14d ago
PDSB
PDS Biotech Completes First Stage of Enrollment in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer
Press ReleasesPDS Biotech Completes First Stage of Enrollment in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer
14d ago
PDSB
More PDSB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >