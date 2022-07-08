tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GROV
All News
Market News

Here’s Why Grove Surged 84% Yesterday

Story Highlights

Grove is expanding rapidly, and more price action seems on the horizon.

In this article:
In this article:
GROV

Shares of consumer products retailer Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) closed 84.2% higher yesterday after unveiling an expansion of its footprint.

The company is expanding the footprint of its home care brand, Grove Co. It is expanding the omnichannel presence of the brand and has added retailers Kohl’s, Giant Eagle, and Meijer recently.

Furthermore, Grove Co has now increased its presence in Target stores and its online format by over 100%. These moves significantly boost the consumer reach of the brand.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Grove, Stuart Landesberg, commented, “We are excited to bring Grove Co.’s plastic-free home essentials into more stores, and to introduce new consumers to the brand as we continue on our mission to transform the consumer products industry into a positive force for human and environmental good.”

Grove’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction with Virgin Group Acquisition was approved by the latter’s shareholders last month, and the new shares started trading on June 17. Shares have seen extreme gyrations since rising to $12 levels and falling to below $4. After yesterday’s price jump, the stock closed at $7.37.

Analyst’s Take on GROV

Telsey Advisory’s Dana Telsey, the only analyst covering the stock, has initiated coverage on Grove with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. This indicates a 35.69% potential upside over yesterday’s 84% jump.

Positive Hedge Fund Actions

Furthermore, our database indicates hedge funds are positive about Grove and have increased holdings in the stock by 556,500 shares in the last quarter.

Closing Note

Such a significant footprint expansion is a key catalyst for a company that had its SPAC transaction only a month ago. While Grove’s share price is seeing extreme gyrations, it would behoove investors to keep an eye on this retailer for more developments to come.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Uncertainty in the Industry Isn’t Stopping Shell
SHEL
Here’s Why MRC Global Stock Rose on Thursday
MRC
GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 8: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?
TWTR
In this article:
GROV

Latest News Feed

Uncertainty in the Industry Isn’t Stopping Shell
SHEL
Here’s Why MRC Global Stock Rose on Thursday
MRC
GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 8: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?
TWTR