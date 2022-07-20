tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Here’s Why GM Stock Rose 5.5% on Tuesday

Story Highlights

GM stock jumped on Tuesday after the company unveiled a new electric vehicle. Let’s learn more about the EV in this article.

Shares of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) closed almost 5.5% higher on Tuesday after the company unveiled its 2024 electric Chevrolet Blazer. The vehicle will feature multiple ranges and come in several versions, including Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model, electric SS performance model, RS, 2LT, and 1LT.

The EV is expected to be available next year, with its price ranging between $45,000 and $66,000.

The Vice-President of Chevrolet, Scott Bell, said, “Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.”

The automaker will manufacture the new Chevrolet Blazer EV at its plant in the Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe. It has started taking online reservations for the vehicle for a deposit of $100.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army has awarded a contract to GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, to provide a battery EV for analysis and demonstration. The company plans to supply the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup to the Army to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in garrison and operational environments.

GM Stock Has over 54% Upside Potential

On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. GM’s average price target of $53 reflects upside potential of 54.1% from current levels. Shares of the company have lost 38.7% over the past year.

Hedge Funds Are Positive on GM

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that the confidence in GM is currently Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 25 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 2.3 million shares.

What’s Next for GM?

The Detroit-based auto giant is scheduled to release its second-quarter results next week. The Street expects the company to post earnings of $1.32 per share, down from $1.97 per share last year. In the first quarter, EPS declined 7.1% year-over-year to $2.09, beating analyst expectations of $1.65.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Does Apple’s Economic Outlook Tell Us Now?
AAPL
META
Apple Shares Rise 3% on Lawsuit Settlement
AAPL
Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Does Apple’s Economic Outlook Tell Us Now?
AAPL
META
Apple Shares Rise 3% on Lawsuit Settlement
AAPL
Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program