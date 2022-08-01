tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday

Story Highlights

Avaya sinks following the release of preliminary third-quarter results and the removal of its CEO.

Shares of technology company Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) plunged 57% on Friday after it reported preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter (ended June 30) and announced the ouster of CEO Jim Chirico.

Meanwhile, Avaya has also lowered its projections for the third quarter. The company now expects revenues between $575 million and $580 million, compared to the previous guidance of $685 million and $700 million. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be around $50 million to $55 million against $140 million to $150 million anticipated earlier.

The North Carolina-based company also anticipates a significant goodwill impairment charge during the quarter. Impairment charges are costs that reflect a decline in the carrying value of any particular asset on a balance sheet.

Further, the company plans to initiate cost-cutting measures that will impact discretionary as well as selling, general, and administrative expenses. From the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, Avaya expects to generate annual cost synergies of $225 million to $250 million.

Avaya Removes Jim Chirico as CEO

The cloud communications company has removed Jim Chirico as its President and CEO, effective August 1. Chirico has resigned from the Board but will remain with Avaya until August 16 to ensure a smooth transition. He will leave the company after almost 15 years of service.

Alan Masarek has been named the new President and CEO. He has also been appointed to Avaya’s Board. Masarek joins Avaya from Vonage Holdings Corp., where he was the CEO.

Wall Street’s Reaction

Commenting on the guidance cut, a Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) analyst said, “The news is particularly surprising given the company completed a $600 million capital raise less than four weeks ago.”

“The company also announced the removal of its CEO, effective August 1, and an operational restructuring designed to save $225 million – $250 million per annum beginning FY23. These look like prudent steps, but we fear it may be too late to accomplish much without radically restructuring Avaya’s balance sheet,” the analyst added.

Additionally, George Sutton of Craig-Hallum downgraded the rating on the stock to Hold from Buy but did not provide a price target.

Overall, Avaya has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on one Buy, three Holds, and three Sells. AVYA’s average price target of $4.21 implies 368.5% upside potential.

Investors Are Positive about Avaya

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on AVYA, with 13.5% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

What’s Ahead for Avaya?

Avaya is scheduled to release its third-quarter results before the market opens on August 9. The Street expects earnings to come in at $0.38 per share, lower than the year-ago figure of $0.75 per share. Investors should wait for the results to find out more about the company’s future plans.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AVYA

Market NewsAvaya Holdings Posts Stellar Q4 Beat; Shares Leap 22%
8M ago
AVYA
More AVYA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AVYA

Market NewsAvaya Holdings Posts Stellar Q4 Beat; Shares Leap 22%
8M ago
AVYA
More AVYA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
PG
Weekly Market Review: Ending the Month on a High Note
Merck Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Drug Pricing Bill Shakes Investor Confidence
MRK
Exxon Mobil Q2 Profit Rises 4x, Smashes Estimates
XOM
More Market News >