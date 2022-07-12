tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ANNX
All News
Market News

Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Director of ANNX, Muneer Satter, acquired 2.45 million shares yesterday right after the closing of a private placement securities offering, generating $130 million. However, he isn’t the only one who is bullish on the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
ANNX

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) closed 14% lower on July 11 at $3.91 after the company closed its private placement securities offering, which resulted in gross proceeds of $130 million.

However, the shares bounced back 12.5% during the extended trading hours after a major owner bought shares worth $9.42 million.

Annexon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. ANNX develops a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders; disorders of the body, brain, and eye.

Insider Buys

Yesterday, ANNX Director, Muneer Satter, who is a major owner of the stock, bought 2.45 million ANNX shares worth a whopping $9.42 million at $3.84 levels.

According to the Tipranks Insider Trading Tool, Satter has been a major buyer of ANNX shares, with a success rate of 100% and an average profit of 21.4%.

With his latest Buys and current position of 4.41 million shares worth $20.02 million, Satter now owns a whopping 11.43%, or over one-tenth of the total shares outstanding.

Recent Developments at ANNX

Yesterday, Annexon closed its private placement offering and raised $130 million before certain expenses.

The company sold 9.01 million shares as well as pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 24.7 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 8.4 million shares. The offering came at a combined price of $3.87 per share for stock and accompanying warrants, and $3.87 for the pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrants. The accompanying common warrants, which expire on June 30, 2025, come with an exercise price of $5.80 per share and can be exercised immediately.

The proceeds will fund the company’s current operating plan till the second half of 2025 and will support the advancement of a broad pipeline of novel complement product candidates for diseases of the body, brain, and eye.

Wall Street’s Bullish Take on ANNX

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 unanimous Buys. The average Annexon Biosciences price target of $20 implies a whopping 411.51% upside potential from current levels.

Hedge Funds Are Buying Up ANNX Stock

Not just insiders, even hedge funds have been buying up the company’s shares. TipRanks data indicates hedge funds have increased holdings in ANNX by 1 million shares in the last quarter, indicating a Very Positive hedge fund confidence signal.

Conclusion

Shares of Annexon Biosciences have lost more than half of their market capitalization over the past six months.

Last month, the company released final data from its open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD). The data showed that disease progression stabilized in the overall patient population through the nine-month study.

The insider’s Buys may be an indication of some positive news around the corner.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
In this article:
ANNX

Latest News Feed

Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA