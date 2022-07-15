tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Fell 5% Yesterday

Story Highlights

Alibaba has faced many pressures recently, and the company also faces a serious probe. Yet Wall Street sings a different tune about BABA stock.

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell almost 5% on July 14, following reports that the company’s deal-making unit is struggling and that authorities are investigating it over a massive data breach that affected the police. BABA stock has declined more than 50% over the past year.

In recent years, Alibaba and other major Chinese technology companies have faced a broad regulatory crackdown. The intense clampdown resulted in fines for some companies and a pause in the approval of certain digital products such as videogames. The difficult economic environment due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases that cause frequent lockdowns in commercial hubs has been adding pressure to the companies.

Alibaba Is Struggling to Raise Money

The Chinese e-commerce and cloud powerhouse is slashing more than a third of its in-house dealmaking team of about 110 people. It plans to shrink the team down to only 70 people, according to a Reuters report.

Alibaba closed an average of 44 investment deals every year between 2015 and 2021. At its peak, the company closed a record 70 deals in 2018 worth $54 billion in total. However, the company’s dealmaking pace has slowed to a trickle in 2022, with only nine deals worth $5.2 billion completed thus far.

A challenging economic atmosphere has not only slowed sales for businesses but also made it difficult for companies like Alibaba to raise money for deals. According to the report, Alibaba may end up cutting more than 15% of its global staff.

Alibaba on the Spot

Alibaba is the subject of a high-stakes investigation into the theft of police data hosted on its cloud platform. In what has been described as a historic cybersecurity breach, hackers stole the Shanghai police’s data on about a billion people, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Alibaba executives are facing questions over what led to the theft. According to the report, Alibaba’s cloud system may not have allowed the police to protect their database with a password. Alibaba is one of the world’s largest cloud providers, alongside Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL).

Wall Street is Strongly Bullish about BABA

On July 11, Goldman Sachs analyst Ronald Keung reiterated a Buy rating on Alibaba stock and raised the price target to $167 from $163. The analyst’s boosted price target now indicates more than 60% upside potential. Keung cited Alibaba’s expansive business platform and boost to the company’s share repurchase program as reasons for the bullish view on the stock.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on 20 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Alibaba price target of $153.68 implies upside potential of 48% to current levels.

Investors Equally Bullish about Alibaba

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on Alibaba, with 11.6% of the best-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to BABA stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaway for Investors

China’s slowing economy and the data theft investigation pose risks to Alibaba, which investors cannot ignore. However, Alibaba is capable of making a strong comeback when the economic pressures ease up. Additionally, with its economy in bad shape, China may not want to cause deeper trouble for its tech industry champions like Alibaba even as it probes the unprecedented cybersecurity breach.

Read the full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM
Here’s How Intel Is Planning to Combat Inflation
INTC
What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?
TSLA
TWTR
Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI

Latest News Feed

Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM
Here’s How Intel Is Planning to Combat Inflation
INTC
What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?
TSLA
TWTR
Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI