Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Fell 5% Yesterday

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell almost 5% on July 14, following reports that the company’s deal-making unit is struggling and that authorities are investigating it over a massive data breach that affected the police. BABA stock has declined more than 50% over the past year.

In recent years, Alibaba and other major Chinese technology companies have faced a broad regulatory crackdown. The intense clampdown resulted in fines for some companies and a pause in the approval of certain digital products such as videogames. The difficult economic environment due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases that cause frequent lockdowns in commercial hubs has been adding pressure to the companies.

Alibaba Is Struggling to Raise Money

The Chinese e-commerce and cloud powerhouse is slashing more than a third of its in-house dealmaking team of about 110 people. It plans to shrink the team down to only 70 people, according to a Reuters report.

Alibaba closed an average of 44 investment deals every year between 2015 and 2021. At its peak, the company closed a record 70 deals in 2018 worth $54 billion in total. However, the company’s dealmaking pace has slowed to a trickle in 2022, with only nine deals worth $5.2 billion completed thus far.

A challenging economic atmosphere has not only slowed sales for businesses but also made it difficult for companies like Alibaba to raise money for deals. According to the report, Alibaba may end up cutting more than 15% of its global staff.

Alibaba on the Spot

Alibaba is the subject of a high-stakes investigation into the theft of police data hosted on its cloud platform. In what has been described as a historic cybersecurity breach, hackers stole the Shanghai police’s data on about a billion people, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Alibaba executives are facing questions over what led to the theft. According to the report, Alibaba’s cloud system may not have allowed the police to protect their database with a password. Alibaba is one of the world’s largest cloud providers, alongside Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL).

Wall Street is Strongly Bullish about BABA

On July 11, Goldman Sachs analyst Ronald Keung reiterated a Buy rating on Alibaba stock and raised the price target to $167 from $163. The analyst’s boosted price target now indicates more than 60% upside potential. Keung cited Alibaba’s expansive business platform and boost to the company’s share repurchase program as reasons for the bullish view on the stock.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on 20 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Alibaba price target of $153.68 implies upside potential of 48% to current levels.

Investors Equally Bullish about Alibaba

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on Alibaba, with 11.6% of the best-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to BABA stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaway for Investors

China’s slowing economy and the data theft investigation pose risks to Alibaba, which investors cannot ignore. However, Alibaba is capable of making a strong comeback when the economic pressures ease up. Additionally, with its economy in bad shape, China may not want to cause deeper trouble for its tech industry champions like Alibaba even as it probes the unprecedented cybersecurity breach.

