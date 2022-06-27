tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MMM
All News
Market News

Here’s Why 3M Is Facing Billion Dollar Lawsuits

Story Highlights

3M is staring at billions of dollars in settlements after US military veterans sued the company over earplugs, which allegedly led to hearing damage. The company is poised to begin negotiations with the vetrans’ lawyers.

In this article:
In this article:
MMM

3M (MMM) is facing billions of dollars in potential legal settlements for allegedly selling defective foam earplugs to the U.S. military. According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 100,000 military veterans have filed lawsuits against the company, alleging hearing damage due to the military-grade earplugs, which the government bought for about $7.63 a pair.

Defective Earplugs

According to the court-appointed lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, Bryan Aylstock, the soldiers in question have ringing in their ears known as tinnitus after using the earplug. The legal challenge will seek to ascertain whether the hearing issues are due to faulty 3M earplugs, soldiers not wearing them enough, or something else entirely. From the early 2000s to 2015, the U.S. military bought $32 million worth of the company’s earplugs.

The company is poised to begin negotiations with lawyers representing the soldiers who say the plugs led to hearing damage when they returned from war. 3M’s lawyers and the vetrans have already completed 16 court bellwether trials designed to see how much damages can be awarded in the cases and help inform settlement discussions.

To date, plaintiffs have won 10 of the trials, with 3M winning six and eight being dismissed. In some cases, the jury awarded damages as high as $77.5 million and as low as $1.7 million. The company has already appealed some cases and indicated it is ready to appeal others.

3M faces one of the most significant legal challenges as about 107,000 active cases are associated with earplugs. An additional 127,000 could move to an additional active listing once filing fees are paid. The lawsuits also include a small number of consumer and police plaintiffs.

3M’s Defense

In its defense, 3M insists that the earplugs work when soldiers are given proper training and use them as intended. In addition, it insists it has legal protection under government contractor defense, which means it cannot be held liable for manufacturing products that the government requested.

However, earlier this year, a Florida judge ruled that the contractor defense did not apply in this case since the military did not offer precise specifications for the product. According to the company’s lawyer, Erik Rucker, the company is making newer versions of the earplugs designed in collaboration with the military.

This is not the first time 3M has found itself in hot water over earplugs. In 2018, the company agreed to pay $9.1 million to the US government to resolve claims regarding earplugs sold to the military without disclosing their defects.

The lawsuits are weighing heavily on 3M shares in the market, given the company could be forced to pay billions of dollars to settle the matter. Legal fees are already piling up, with the company estimating $63 million related to the earplug lawsuit and an older case involving industrial masks. Last year, the company incurred legal costs to the tune of $249 million.

Wall Street’s Take

The Street is bearish about the stock, with a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on eight Holds and four Sells. The average 3M price target of $152.9 implies 13.8% upside potential from current levels.

Bloggers’ Opinion

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers’ opinions are 84% Bullish on MMM, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Sentiments for 3M in the market are negative as investors are reacting to a string of lawsuits that threaten to force the company to make billions of dollars in payments to settle the issues. The risk of profit margins taking a hit is high, with rising legal fees as the company moves to settle the matter.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, June 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
FDA Approves Bristol-Myers’ Breyanzi Therapy; Now What?
BMY
CarMax Shares Gain 7% on Q1 Beat
KMX
Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End
SWK
BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics; F-Star Shares Up 60%
FSTX
What Does KnownOrigin Bring to eBay’s Table?
EBAY
Zoom Steps Up Its Game as Professionals Return to Work
ZM
In this article:
MMM

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, June 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
FDA Approves Bristol-Myers’ Breyanzi Therapy; Now What?
BMY
CarMax Shares Gain 7% on Q1 Beat
KMX
Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End
SWK
BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics; F-Star Shares Up 60%
FSTX
What Does KnownOrigin Bring to eBay’s Table?
EBAY
Zoom Steps Up Its Game as Professionals Return to Work
ZM