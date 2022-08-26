tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s What the Micro Focus Buyout Means for OpenText (TSE:OTEX)

Story Highlights

Canadian software company OpenText expects to strengthen its enterprise information management business with the Micro Focus buyout.

Canadian software company OpenText (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) recently announced its plan to acquire UK-based enterprise software maker Micro Focus (GB:MCRO) in an all-cash deal of around $6 billion, including debt. The deal is expected to boost OpenText’s financials and strengthen its footprint in the combined target market of about $170 billion.

Commenting on the deal, OpenText’s CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea said, “Upon completion of the acquisition, OpenText will be one of the world’s largest software and cloud businesses with a tremendous marquee customer base, global scale, and comprehensive go-to-market.”

Within six quarters of closing the deal, OpenText is aiming to bring the combined entity into operations. According to the company’s management, OpenText will fund the buyout with $4.6 billion in new debt, $1.3 billion in cash, and a $600 million draw on its present revolving credit facility. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Is OTEX a Good Stock?

OpenText seems to be a decent stock to grab. OTEX scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Overall, the Street is cautious but optimistic about the stock, which has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and two Holds. OpenText’s average price forecast of C$63.85 implies upside potential of 32.6%.

Meanwhile, financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on OTEX, compared to the sector average of 66%.

Further, TipRanks data shows that hedge funds, too, are positive about the company, as they bought 885,400 shares of OTEX in the last quarter

Final Thoughts

OpenText seems to be upbeat about the deal, which is expected to strengthen its enterprise information management business. The Canadian software company estimates the transaction to boost its cloud revenues and be accretive to its adjusted EBITDA and cash flows in the Fiscal Year 2024.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OTEX

OpenText to Acquire Micro Focus International plc
Press ReleasesOpenText to Acquire Micro Focus International plc
18h ago
MFGP
OTEX
OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
OTEX
OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
OTEX
More OTEX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OTEX

Press ReleasesOpenText to Acquire Micro Focus International plc
18h ago
MFGP
OTEX
Press ReleasesOpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
22d ago
OTEX
Press ReleasesOpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
22d ago
OTEX
More OTEX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
AFRM
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Surges after Director Buys Shares
SAVA
T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
TMUS
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
TSLA
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Staring at $170M Charge over Russian Operations Wind Down
C
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
INTC
More Market News >