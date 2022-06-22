tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
COGT
All News
Market News

Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences

Story Highlights

A proper study of insider actions may reveal important information about a company’s prospects. Investors interested in Cogent Biosciences will be keen to know about Tuesday’s corporate trading.

In this article:
In this article:
COGT

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) grabbed many eyeballs as an insider trading transaction was executed on Tuesday. Shares of this biotechnology company increased 2.9% to close at $9.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday, while an additional 1% increase was recorded in the after-hours.

The TipRanks Insider Trading tool reveals that Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased 1.2 million shares of Cogent Biosciences for $8.25 per share. The total value of this informative Buy transaction was $9.9 million.

Fairmount Funds Management owns over 10% of Cogent Biosciences, with a total holding value of $25.4 million.

Stock Ratings & Other Data

On TipRanks, the $577-million company has a Moderate Buy rating based on two Buys. COGT’s price target is pegged at $22, mirroring an upside potential of 129.41% from current levels. Over the past year, shares of COGT have gained 10.6%.

Five days ago, Christopher Raymond of Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on COGT and a price target of $22 (132.56% upside potential).  

One of TipRanks’ tools reveals that there has been a 4.5% increase in the number of portfolios with exposure to COGT shares in the last 30 days. The investor sentiment in the stock is presently Positive.

Conclusion

The recent insider trading activity might hint at the optimism around the successful closing of a public offering of shares this month; actions related to bezuclastinib; and at the company’s other programs.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value
Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?
NXRT
Meta to Get Rid of Discriminatory Housing Tool after Nudge from Regulators
META
3 Key Things to Know About Kellogg’s Breakup Plan
K
Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
LEN
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
In this article:
COGT

Latest News Feed

Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value
Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?
NXRT
Meta to Get Rid of Discriminatory Housing Tool after Nudge from Regulators
META
3 Key Things to Know About Kellogg’s Breakup Plan
K
Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
LEN
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE