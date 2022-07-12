tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GPS
All News
Market News

Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price

Story Highlights

Gap’s struggles continue as the CEO resigns amid declining sales. Following the announcement, the company’s stock price slipped 3.4% in the after-market session on Monday. The fall continued as the stock opened in the red on Tuesday.

In this article:
In this article:
GPS

Following the announcement that the President and CEO of Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Sonia Syngal, will step down, shares of the company declined 3.4% in the extended trading session on Monday. The fall continued, and the stock was trading 6.6% down in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday. Syngal will also resign from the company’s board.

Syngal joined the apparel retailer in 2004 as the CEO of the Old Navy brand. She became Gap’s CEO in March 2020.

Until the company finds a permanent replacement for Syngal, Executive Chairman Bob Martin will serve as the Interim CEO and President of Gap. Martin has been on the company’s board since 2002 and was named the Executive Chairman in 2020.

Meanwhile, Horacio Barbeito has been named the President and CEO of the Old Navy brand, effective August 1. Barbeito will join Gap from Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Canada, where he served as the President and CEO.

Commenting on the development, Morningstar analyst David Swartz said, “I think it’s a necessary change given Gap’s recent problems. The addition of a permanent CEO for Old Navy is positive as Gap needs to stabilize this part of the business.”

The Managing Director of research firm GlobalData, Neil Saunders, said, “Initiatives have been piecemeal rather than part of a coherent grand plan of reinvigoration. The result is a company that in its core businesses still suffers from many of the same issues that have dogged it for years.”

Gap Updates Its Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter, the San Francisco-based company expects net sales to witness a year-over-year decline in the high-single-digit range and adjusted operating margin to be negative.

Further, it anticipates to record transitory incremental air freight expenses and inflationary costs of around $50 million. Gap expects its gross margin to take a hit, triggered by discounts and promotions that were introduced to get rid of its unsold Old Navy stock.

The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 25. The Street expects earnings of $0.18 per share, lower than $0.70 reported last year.

It posted a loss of $0.44 per share in the first quarter, compared to analysts’ expectation of a loss of $0.15 per share and the year-ago profit of $0.48 per share. Net sales decreased 13% year-over-year to $3.5 billion.

Wall Street Says Mind the Gap

On TipRanks, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, nine Holds and six Sells. Gap’s average price target of $11.71 implies 33.7% upside potential from current levels.

Surprisingly, TipRanks shows that financial blogger are 92% Bullish on the stock, compared to the sector average of 63%.

Why Is Gap Such a Damsel in Distress?

Gap’s sales have been falling for years and recently its plan to revive the Old Navy brand backfired — when it launched more sizes to expand its customer base. The casual clothing company fell short of medium-sized clothes and was stuck with either very large or very small sizes. This also became a major setback for Gap, as the brand generates over 50% of the company’s total revenues.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM
Netflix Interviews Candidates to Lead Its Ad-Supported Version
NFLX
In this article:
GPS

Latest News Feed

“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
Moderna to Develop Booster Shots to Combat Omicron Subvariants
MRNA
London hailed as ‘global fintech capital’ as LSE reviews funding
News Bites: What to Know Before Your Next Trade
C
JPM
Netflix Interviews Candidates to Lead Its Ad-Supported Version
NFLX