Here’s the Latest on Musk and His Ambitious Blue Bird

Elon Musk has reportedly ousted the entire Twitter board and become the sole Director of the social media platform. A regulatory filing on Monday stated that it was Musk’s intent from the start to be the only Director at Twitter, post-purchase. Musk has also changed his current description on Twitter to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.”

Notably, Musk has convened a special advisory committee of friends and experts to help him devise a plan to successfully turn around Twitter. Moreover, Musk and his associates are also tweeting and taking suggestions from Twitterati about how they would like to see Twitter change for the better.

Some respondents have asked to restart the Vine app, a short video form app akin to TikTok, which was started and shut down earlier. Meanwhile, a few have even asked for a revamp of the verification process to eliminate bots and increase word length to allow longer posts.

Interestingly, in one poll, Jason Calacanis, a tech investor and entrepreneur, asked Twitterati how much they were willing to pay to be verified and get a blue checkmark on Twitter. Options included $5, $10, and $15 per month, and “Wouldn’t pay.”

Famed author Stephen King completely hated the idea of users being asked to pay to get themselves verified. Replying to King, Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

At the same time, the masses continue pondering if Musk will bring back ex-President Donald Trump back to the microblogging site. With his quirkiness, Musk stated, “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!”

Meanwhile, current Twitter employees remain on the hot seat since Musk is yet to decide how many employees will be retained and how many will be let go.

