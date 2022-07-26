tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s the Insider Who Helped Tabula Rasa Stock Rise on Monday

Story Highlights

Tabula Rasa came into the limelight after a multi-million dollar purchase transaction was conducted by one of its insiders. 

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) increased 2.1% on Monday after one of its corporate insiders bought the company’s shares worth $5.1 million. The last closing price of the stock was $4.40.

Tabula Rasa is one of the leading developers of pharmaceutical software. It is headquartered in New Jersey and currently has a market capitalization of $113.7 million.

According to TipRanks’ Insiders Trading tool, the $5.1 million Informative Buy transaction was conducted by Indaba Capital Management, L.P., an owner of more than 10% stake in Tabula Rasa. The insider purchased 1.29 million shares of TRHC at $3.97 per share. The insider’s holding in TRHC is now worth $28.4 million.

It is worth mentioning here that, corporate insiders conducted multiple Uninformative Buy trades in June 2022. Considering these insider trading actions, it is clear that Tabula Rasa HealthCare is in the good books of its top officials and owners.

TRHC’s Preliminary Second-Quarter Results

Last week, this insider-friendly stock released its preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues in the quarter are estimated to be within the $72-$73 million range, higher than the $66-$69 million stated previously.

The company’s CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, said, “Our preliminary second-quarter revenue performance underscores the ongoing momentum in the business as we continue to see increased demand for our core offering.”

The company is expected to release its second-quarter results on August 9. Analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.21 per share.

Wall Street’s Take on TRHC

On TipRanks, the company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and five Holds. TRHC’s average price forecast of $5.71 suggests 29.77% upside potential from the current level. Shares of TRHC have nosedived 72% so far this year.

Five days ago, Stephanie Davis of SVB Securities maintained a Hold rating on TRHC with a price target of $4 (9.09% downside risk).

Retail Investors Are Buying TRHC Stock

The TipRanks Crowd Wisdom tool reveals that portfolios having investment in TRHC stock have increased 4.4% in the last 30 days. Investor sentiment is Very Positive for TRHC.

Key Takeaways for TRHC’s Investors

The momentum appears strong for TRHC stock following the second-quarter 2022 preliminary results. Corporate insiders and retail investors seem to be leveraging this situation by increasing their stake in this healthcare technology company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TRHC

Stock Analysis & IdeasTRHC Swings Between Investor Activism & a 68% Price Surge
36m ago
TRHC
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TRHC
Tabula Rasa’s 4Q Sales Beat Estimates; Street Sees 18% Upside
TRHC
More TRHC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TRHC

Stock Analysis & IdeasTRHC Swings Between Investor Activism & a 68% Price Surge
36m ago
TRHC
Press ReleasesTabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
6d ago
TRHC
Market NewsTabula Rasa’s 4Q Sales Beat Estimates; Street Sees 18% Upside
1y ago
TRHC
More TRHC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
ADC
BRFS
U.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
GM
Tesla Plans $6B – $8B Capital Expenditure after Bitcoin Dump
TSLA
Here’s Why Squarespace Shares Fell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
SQSP
Walmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
WMT
Packaging Corporation Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, but Street Remains Cautious
PKG
ABF hires a new finance head from a rival firm amid the rising inflation burden
Meta Brings More Monetization Avenues for Creators
META
Weber Tanked 22% Yesterday & There Are Multiple Reasons Behind It
WEBR
More Market News >