Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla

The crypto selloff continues, with Bitcoin (USD-BTC) recently dropping below $17,800. The crypto crash has hit investors big and small, and not even crypto lending platforms have been spared the stress, as many have had to halt withdrawals. Notably, the crypto crash has also impacted investors who are not directly exposed to the sector, such as Tesla (TSLA) shareholders. In this video, we look at how the Bitcoin crash has hurt Tesla’s balance sheet. Further in the video, we will discuss what could come next for the crypto market and whether you should buy the current dip.