tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Story Highlights

Sun Life Financial is witnessing solid demand for its alternative investment capabilities. The buyout is expected to help the company in expanding its footprint in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets of the U.S.

Canadian financial services company Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) recently announced its plans to buy a 51% stake in U.S.-based retail distribution firm Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) for $214 million (nearly C$280 million). The deal is expected to help SLF expand in the rapidly growing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets of the U.S.

The buyout will take place through Sun Life Financial’s global institutional asset manager SLC Management. Post the deal, AAM will act as SLC Management’s U.S. retail distribution arm.

Sun Life will also get a put/call option to purchase the remaining 49% stakes of AAM in 2028. Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is projected to conclude in the first half of 2023.

Further, Sun Life will invest up to $400 million to introduce SLC Management alternative products for the U.S. retail market, which will be distributed by AAM.

Is SunLife Stock a Good Buy?

SunLife Financial stock seems like a decent option to grab. Analysts on TipRanks are cautious but optimistic about SLF stock, which carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and four Holds.

Further, TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on SLF stock, compared to the sector average of 68%. Retail investors, too, look positively inclined toward the stock as they have increased their holdings in SLF by 2.3% in the last 30 days.

According to TipRanks, SLF stock carries a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score, which indicates that it has strong potential to outperform the market.

Final Thoughts

Sun Life Financial has already been witnessing solid demand for its alternative investment capabilities. SLC Management exited the second quarter of 2022 with assets under management of $194 billion. Moreover, SLF’s average price forecast of C$70.25 implies 22.2% upside potential from the current level.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SLF

Sun Life to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management
Press ReleasesSun Life to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management
12h ago
SLF
SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL ITS UK BUSINESS
SLF
SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL ITS UK BUSINESS
SLF
More SLF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SLF

Press ReleasesSun Life to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management
12h ago
SLF
Press ReleasesSUN LIFE ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL ITS UK BUSINESS
29d ago
SLF
Press ReleasesSUN LIFE ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL ITS UK BUSINESS
29d ago
SLF
More SLF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
MSFT
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hires Reckitt’s Narasimhan as New CEO
SBUX
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
AVGO
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
LULU
Stock Market Today – Thursday, September 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Easing Regulatory Hurdle Puts Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock in the Limelight
BABA
Mullen’s (NASDAQ:MULN) EVs to Conjure Drinking Water from Air With Watergen Partnership
MULN
Weibo Reports Q2 Earnings: Here are the Results
WB
More Market News >