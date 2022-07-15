tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Here’s How Intel Is Planning to Combat Inflation

Story Highlights

Intel mulls raising the prices of its products to offset increasing production and material costs.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) plans to increase the prices of most of its main products in autumn due to rising production and material costs, a report published by Nikkei Asia said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The California-based tech giant plans to hike the prices of chips for Wi-Fi, central processing units (CPUs) for computers and servers, and other peripheral chip products and microprocessors. However, the percentage of increase has not been finalized yet. Quoting sources, the report stated, “It is likely to range from a minimal single-digit increase to more than 10% and 20% in some cases.”

On July 14, Intel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share, which will be payable on September 1. Shareholders of record on August 7 will be paid the dividend.

The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter results after the market closes on July 28. The consensus EPS estimate stands at $0.70 per share, lower than the year-ago figure of $1.28 per share.

In the first quarter, Intel reported earnings of $0.87 per share, down 37.4% year-over-year but higher than the Street’s estimate of $0.79 per share. Revenues fell 7% to $18.4 billion.

Wall Street Trims Its Estimates on Intel

On July 11, Barclays (NYSE: BCS) analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Sell rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $40 from $45 (6.1% upside potential).

Curtis has trimmed his estimates for the second and third quarters, as well as full-year 2022 and 2023. He expects the company to miss analyst expectations for these periods.

On TipRanks, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on five Buys, nine Holds, and five Sells. Intel’s average price target of $49.40 reflects upside potential of 31% from current levels. Shares of Intel have lost 30.5% over the past year.

Hedge Funds Shy Away from Intel

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Intel is currently Very Negative, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 35 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 10.3 million shares.

Intel’s Investors Should Wait and Watch

Following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic-driven boom, the chip manufacturing industry has been facing a lot of headwinds from the falling demand for personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Inflationary pressures and supply chain issues have added to the woes of chip manufacturers.

Even though INTC stock is trading near its all-time low, investors should wait until the price correction in the PC end market is clear.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM
What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?
TSLA
TWTR
Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news

Latest News Feed

Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM
What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?
TSLA
TWTR
Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news