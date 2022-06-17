Here Are Some Snippets on Twitter About Musk-TWTR Shareholder Meeting

Gary Black, the managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his insights on billionaire Elon Musk’s all-hands meeting with Twitter (TWTR) shareholders on Thursday.

Black gave a quick review of the most important points from the meeting after it ended. Musk has apparently “set a goal of 1 billion Twitter mDAUs” to be achieved, which means his priority remains the reduction in the number of bots on Twitter, along with an increase in the number of real users.

Furthermore, Musk has not shown any compulsion to be the CEO of Twitter but stresses the point that his opinions need to be heard, and most importantly, he wants to “drive product.”

Regarding content regulation, Musk will tolerate “pretty outrageous” tweets, Black tweeted, which simply corroborates his freedom of speech stance. He also stated that he would allow “excellent staff to work from home.”

What surprised Black the most was that “Elon wasn’t asked (or didn’t take) the question regarding whether or not he was committed to buying $TWTR,” which was the main presumption of people looking forward to the meeting.

However, Black’s tweets did not garner much attention on the specifics of the meeting. Instead, the Twitterati simply joked about the “has never seen an alien” part.

On the billion-dollar question of whether Musk is committed to buying Twitter, most of the replies stated that Musk has made his intentions clear time and again, and the fact that he attended an all-hands meeting is proof that he intends to do so.

According to five-star analyst Daniel Ives from Wedbush, the meeting’s timing was wrong considering the current scenario. Ives tweeted, “Lots of answers Musk could not provide given fluid nature of deal. Clear contrast in Musk culture vs Twitter DNA evident on call it appears. Remains an overhang in a white knuckle market-TSLA.”

Ives’s tweet was flooded in with replies stating “who cares about it” and “it’s just a distraction” that is negatively impacting Tesla’s (TSLA) stock unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, journalist Eva Fox from The Tesmanian quoted popular words from the meeting. Regarding content moderation, Musk stated, “There’s freedom of speech and freedom of reach… I think people should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are in the bounds of the law but that don’t get amplified and don’t get a ton of reach.”

Musk even cited the example of Chinese rival WeChat for its usability and helpfulness in daily life. “I think if we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success,” Musk said.

Regarding his stance on remote work and layoffs, Musk said, “Even if someone is working remotely, they’ve got to come in sometimes so they recognize their colleagues… The bias for me may be strongly towards working in person, but if somebody is exceptional then remote work can be okay.”

Musk also stated that Twitter’s costs are exceeding its revenue currently and need to be dealt with. Only employees who contribute meaningfully to Twitter will stay; anyone else is not required.

While the meeting did not go as the masses had expected, more clarity will be sought after the official tapes from the meeting are made available. Either way, Musk and Twitter must reveal the outcome of the meeting.

