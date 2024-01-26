Heart Test Labs Meets Nasdaq Equity Requirements

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) has released an update.

The unaudited pro forma balance sheet demonstrates the financial impact of post-second fiscal quarter events, including stock offerings, loan note conversions, and stock issuance for licensing rights, ensuring the company meets Nasdaq’s minimum equity requirement. Reflecting these events as if they occurred at the end of the second quarter, the balance sheet confirms stockholders’ equity surpasses $5 million, leveraging data from the latest 10-Q report and is intended for informational use alongside the full financial statements.

