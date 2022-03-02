Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
All News

Halliburton Opens Inaugural Oilfield Specialty Chemical Plant in Saudi Arabia

Oil field service corporation Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) recently announced the opening of its first Chemical Reaction Plant in Saudi Arabia’s PlasChem Park in Jubail to cater to the needs of oil and gas and other industries.

Following the news, shares of the company rose slightly to close at $32.25 in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

Strategic Impact

The new facility enhances Halliburton’s presence in the Middle East. It has the capability to produce a diverse range of chemicals for the prevalent industries of the region. Further, the facility bolsters the company’s specialty chemicals research abilities and applications for oilfield stimulation and production.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Halliburton, Jeff Miller, said, “This world-class plant is part of our more than $1 billion commitment to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years. It further increases our in-country presence and supports the In Kingdom Total Value Add program by providing new opportunities to local suppliers, vendors, other manufacturing partners, and the local workforce.”

Analyst Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 9 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Halliburton stock prediction of $33.08 implies upside potential of 3% from current levels. Shares have gained 44.1% over the past year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on HAL, as 19.6% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to HAL stock over the past 30 days.

