tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsOXY NewsGuess Who’s Lapping up Occidental Petroleum Stock?
Market News

Guess Who’s Lapping up Occidental Petroleum Stock?

Story Highlights

Yesterday, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 6.68 million OXY shares worth $390.68 million. 

Investment world behemoth Warren Buffett has reaffirmed his belief in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) yet again. Yesterday, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) lapped up 6.68 million OXY shares worth $390.68 million.

Notably, this is not the only gigantic buy Buffet has made in the stock. Buffet has slowly and steadily built up his stake in OXY stock by making several Informative Buys over the past three months.

With his latest Buys, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway now owns more than 20% stake in the company.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Tool shows Berkshire Hathaway’s bullish Buys on OXY stock over the past few weeks and months.

The tool also shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Occidental Petroleum, with corporate insiders buying OXY stock worth $2.6 billion in the last three months.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that boasts either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the recent events at the company that could have further sparked Buffet’s interest in the stock.

Occidental Petroleum Posted Outstanding Q2 Results

On August 2, Occidental Petroleum posted robust second-quarter results, which significantly surpassed earnings and revenues estimates on the back of surging oil and gas prices and burgeoning demand.

During the quarter, OXY repaid a whopping $4.8 billion of its debt, which accounted for 19% of its total debt outstanding.

Further, the company bought back 18 million shares worth $1.1 billion through August 1, 2022.

Despite the buybacks and the debt repayment, the company reported strong cashflows, with a record quarterly free cash flow before working capital of $4.2 billion and cash flow from continuing operations of $5.3 billion.

What Is the Future of OXY Stock?

The future looks bright for OXY stock. Looking at the impressive second-quarter results and strong company fundamentals, Stifel and Wells Fargo have upwardly revised their price targets.

Stifel analyst Michael Scialla increased the price target on Occidental Petroleum to $86 (43.24% upside potential) from $81 and reiterated a Buy rating.

According to TipRanks, the Street is cautious but optimistic about OXY. Occidental Petroleum carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, seven Holds, and two Sells. OXY’s average price forecast of $75.56 implies 25.85% upside potential.

Is OXY a Good Long-term Investment?

Looking at Warren Buffet’s stance, OXY stock could be considered by long-term investors. Further, Occidental Petroleum has steadily grown its net worth and has a history of generating attractive returns for its stakeholders.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OXY

Stock Analysis & IdeasBerkshire Stock: More Than Meets The Eye In Q2 Numbers
1d ago
AXP
CVX
Occidental Petroleum Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Buffett’s Bet Paid Off
OXY
Occidental Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Results
OXY
More OXY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OXY

Stock Analysis & IdeasBerkshire Stock: More Than Meets The Eye In Q2 Numbers
1d ago
AXP
CVX
Market NewsOccidental Petroleum Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Buffett’s Bet Paid Off
5d ago
OXY
Press ReleasesOccidental Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Results
7d ago
OXY
More OXY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Headhunter PageGroup’s profits jump – but is a slowdown coming?
Carlyle Group’s CEO Exit Raises Brows; Stock Down by 6%
CG
Boeing Could Commence Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner This Week
BA
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
GBT
PFE
Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
EVA
WTW
Apple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023
AAPL
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Orla Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reiterates Guidance for 2022
ORLA
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
UPST
More Market News >