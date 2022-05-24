GreenPower Motor Enters Untapped Indian EV Market; Can It Rebound?

GreenPower Motor Company (TSE: GPV) (NASDAQ: GP) is a manufacturer and distributor of all-electric charter, school, and city buses. As an electric vehicle company, its stock got caught up in the EV hype during 2020. Shares rose from C$1.33 in March 2020 to a high of C$43.62 in January 2021.

However, investors have seen almost all those gains disappear, as the stock has fallen to about C$5 per share. As an unprofitable company, this is no surprise, especially when you consider the market environment over the past seven months.

Nevertheless, GreenPower Motor reported some interesting news that might improve its fundamental picture in the longer term. The company has entered into a Joint Venture with Jupiter Group in India. This will allow it to bring a right-hand drive version of its EV Star CC to the Indian market.

Jupiter is an important manufacturer in India. It has big customers, such as India’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Shipping.

Priyankar Balekai, the Vice President of Global Trucks for Greenpower, claims that the Indian market is untapped for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles. Thus, if the company can properly execute, it can be a strong growth driver, going forward.

Insider Activity

When looking at insider activity, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of confidence from within. There has been much more selling than buying, even as the price fell. This suggests that insiders don’t believe the stock is undervalued yet.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, GreenPower has a Moderate buy rating based on one Buy assigned in the past three months. The average GreenPower price target of C$17.93 implies 256.5% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

GreenPower investors have been on a roller coaster ride over the past two years. The company is currently speculative because it is unprofitable. However, this new deal with Jupiter might improve the fundamental picture in the long run if GreenPower can execute properly.

