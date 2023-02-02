Grab 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Grab 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week

Story Highlights

These high-yield energy stocks will go ex-dividend next week. Investors should buy these shares before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the next payout.

Investors seeking dividend income should acquire the shares of companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. However, keeping track of ex-dividend dates takes a lot of work. This is where TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar comes in handy. Using the Dividend Calendar, let’s look at three energy stocks going ex-dividend next week. Additionally, these shares offer a high yield of over 6%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy infrastructure company Energy Transfer is a solid stock for income investors. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.305 per share (or $1.22 on an annualized basis), reflecting a high dividend yield of 9.3% (forward yield). ET stock has received seven unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Energy Transfer will go ex-dividend on February 6.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity is a midstream energy company. Based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations, it sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. CEQP stock has an ex-dividend date of February 6. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, translating into a high yield of 9.7%.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock offers natural gas compression services and equipment to oil and natural gas companies. AROC recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share (or $0.60 on an annualized basis), reflecting a yield of 6.05%. AROC stock has two unanimous Buy recommendations on TipRanks. Moreover, Archrock has an ex-dividend date of February 6.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ET

Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
Press ReleasesSunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
11d ago
ET
SUN
Energy Transfer LP raises quarterly dividend 15% to 30.5c per share
ET
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
ET
PAR
More ET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ET

Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
Press ReleasesSunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
11d ago
ET
SUN
Energy Transfer LP raises quarterly dividend 15% to 30.5c per share
The FlyEnergy Transfer LP raises quarterly dividend 15% to 30.5c per share
11d ago
ET
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
Market News3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/19/2023, According to Top Analysts
17d ago
ET
PAR
More ET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >