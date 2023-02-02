Grab 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week

Investors seeking dividend income should acquire the shares of companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. However, keeping track of ex-dividend dates takes a lot of work. This is where TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar comes in handy. Using the Dividend Calendar, let’s look at three energy stocks going ex-dividend next week. Additionally, these shares offer a high yield of over 6%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy infrastructure company Energy Transfer is a solid stock for income investors. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.305 per share (or $1.22 on an annualized basis), reflecting a high dividend yield of 9.3% (forward yield). ET stock has received seven unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Energy Transfer will go ex-dividend on February 6.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity is a midstream energy company. Based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations, it sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. CEQP stock has an ex-dividend date of February 6. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, translating into a high yield of 9.7%.

Archrock offers natural gas compression services and equipment to oil and natural gas companies. AROC recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share (or $0.60 on an annualized basis), reflecting a yield of 6.05%. AROC stock has two unanimous Buy recommendations on TipRanks. Moreover, Archrock has an ex-dividend date of February 6.

Disclosure