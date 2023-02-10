Grab 3 High-Yield (+7%) Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week

Investors eyeing dividend income must buy the shares of companies ahead of their ex-dividend dates. But it takes a lot of work to keep track of ex-dividend dates. This is where our Dividend Calendar helps investors. Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar, let’s look at three stocks going ex-dividend next week. What stands out is that these companies offer a high yield of over 7%.

Fat Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Fat Brands operates multi-brand restaurants. The stock has received a Buy recommendation from Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes. Meanwhile, Fat Brands stock pays a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, reflecting a forward dividend yield of 7.7% based on its closing price of $7.22 on February 9. It will go ex-dividend on February 14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals is an oil and natural gas company. It has received two Buy and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. It has recently increased its dividend to $0.475 per share, translating into an annual dividend of $1.90. Based on its closing price of $15.89 on Thursday, BSM stock offers a lucrative forward yield of 11.9%. BSM will go ex-dividend on February 15.

OneMain Holdings operates the consumer finance and insurance businesses. OMF stock has received eight Buys and two Holds for a Strong Buy consensus rating. It pays a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, reflecting a high forward yield of 8.8% based on its closing price of $45.49 on Thursday. OMF will go ex-dividend on February 16.

