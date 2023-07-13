Google’s Bard Finally Comes to Europe

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Google’s Bard Finally Comes to Europe

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is finally rolling out Bard, its AI chatbot, in Europe and Brazil.

The development comes after the launch of Bard in the European region was previously delayed owing to Europe’s privacy rules and checks. The tech giant had received detailed queries from the Irish Data Protection Commission and had to undertake multiple changes before the launch today.

Now, the AI chatbot will be available in over 40 languages and can customize its tone and style of replies as per user requirements. Importantly, this is the largest expansion for Bard yet and its entry in Europe comes after its launch in nearly 180 countries earlier in 2023.

Separately, Google is also slated to announce its second-quarter numbers on July 25. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $1.33 for the period. In the comparable year-ago quarter, Google had delivered an EPS of $1.21, missing the Street’s expectations by nearly $0.06.

Overall, the Street has a $127.88 consensus price target on Google alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  Shares of the company have surged nearly 30.1% over the past six months.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

JQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
Stock Analysis & IdeasJQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
15h ago
V
MA
Elon Musk Reveals New Company xAI
GOOG
MSFT
Google, Meta Stocks Rise despite Taxpayer Data Concerns
GOOG
META
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

JQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
Stock Analysis & IdeasJQUA: Why This Quality Factor ETF Should be on Your Radar
15h ago
V
MA
Elon Musk Reveals New Company xAI
Market NewsElon Musk Reveals New Company xAI
19h ago
GOOG
MSFT
Google, Meta Stocks Rise despite Taxpayer Data Concerns
Market NewsGoogle, Meta Stocks Rise despite Taxpayer Data Concerns
19h ago
GOOG
META
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >