Google’s Bard Finally Comes to Europe

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is finally rolling out Bard, its AI chatbot, in Europe and Brazil.

The development comes after the launch of Bard in the European region was previously delayed owing to Europe’s privacy rules and checks. The tech giant had received detailed queries from the Irish Data Protection Commission and had to undertake multiple changes before the launch today.

Now, the AI chatbot will be available in over 40 languages and can customize its tone and style of replies as per user requirements. Importantly, this is the largest expansion for Bard yet and its entry in Europe comes after its launch in nearly 180 countries earlier in 2023.

Separately, Google is also slated to announce its second-quarter numbers on July 25. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $1.33 for the period. In the comparable year-ago quarter, Google had delivered an EPS of $1.21, missing the Street’s expectations by nearly $0.06.

Overall, the Street has a $127.88 consensus price target on Google alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 30.1% over the past six months.

