GOOGL
All News
Market News

Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success As India Launches New Project

Story Highlights

Google found success through its participation in India’s UPI system. It is seeking to join another promising Indian public digital infrastructure project.

GOOGL

Google is interested in being a part of India’s public e-commerce infrastructure called Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a Reuters report. The Alphabet (GOOGL) unit has seen success from participating in India’s public digital payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) dominate the e-commerce market in India but have been a source of complaints for local retailers. India’s government is attempting to level the e-commerce playing field to enable local small businesses to better compete with foreign giants. It is leaning on the ONDC platform to achieve that goal. 

The platform was launched in April and has drawn many participants, including banks. Google is among the many companies seeking to be part of the project, according to the report. Google’s interest in ONDC follows its success in the UPI system, where it ranks as the second-largest payments app by market share.

Can Google Replicate Its UPI Success in the ONDC?

Through ONDC, the government is hoping to reduce the cost of doing online business for small retailers. Those participating providers in the ONDC agree to show shopping listings from other providers in their platform’s search results. The network has been rolled out in a handful of metro areas and is expected to cover at least 100 cities and towns and reach about 40 million sellers by August.

India’s e-commerce industry is forecast to grow from $55 billion in 2021 to $350 billion by 2030.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 30 Buys. The average Alphabet price forecast of $3,253.80 implies upside potential of 45%. Shares have declined about 23% year-to-date amid the broad market selloff.

Smart Score 

Alphabet scores a nine out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Key Takeaway for Google

With shopping increasingly shifting online, e-commerce is a promising segment for Google. India’s ONDC project could help supercharge Google’s e-commerce efforts in one of the most important digital markets in the world.    

Latest News Feed

Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT
Bristol Myers’ Opdivo Gets FDA Approval to Treat Esophageal Cancer
BMY
Is the Crash Finally Over?
Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM
Will Investors Relish Toast Despite Insider Selling?
TOST
In this article:
GOOGL

