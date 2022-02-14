Goodyear Tire Crashes 27% Despite Solid Q4 Beat

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Goodyear Tire Crashes 27% Despite Solid Q4 Beat

One of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results.

The quarter marked its highest revenue in nearly 10 years, driven by robust demand for its offerings coupled with increased selling prices. The quarter also saw a contribution from the Cooper Tire business, which was merged into GT on June 7, 2021.

However, shares crashed 27.4% to close at $15.78 on February 11, after the company cautioned of persistent inflationary pressures for several upcoming quarters.

Better-Than-Expected Results

GT’s Q4 adjusted earnings came in at $0.57 per share, increasing 29.5% year-over-year and much higher than analyst estimates of $0.32 per share.

Similarly, quarterly net sales leaped 38% year-over-year to $5.05 billion and also came in better than Street estimates of $4.96 billion.

For the full year fiscal 2021, Goodyear Tire reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, compared to an adjusted loss of $1.91 per share reported in FY20.

Additionally, GT’s net sales for FY21 advanced 42% to $17.48 billion, primarily from a $2.1 billion revenue contribution from Cooper Tire, improved volumes, and price/mix as well as demand momentum.

Official Comments

The Chairman, CEO, and President of Goodyear Tire, Richard J. Kramer, said, “Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist over the next several quarters. We remain focused on executing strategies to capture value in the marketplace and managing our costs.”

Commenting on the Cooper Tire merger, Kramer said, “We are pleased with the pace of our integration of Cooper Tire and we continue to make solid progress toward the increased synergy targets we shared in November… I am confident we have positioned our business to deliver strong sales and earnings growth over the long term.”

Consensus View

Responding to Goodyear Tire’s quarterly performance, Northcoast Research analyst John Healy reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, mentioning that the current inflationary headwinds were only a temporary hurdle for the company.

With 2 Buys and 1 Holds, the GT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. At the time of writing, the average Goodyear Tire price target was $28, which implies a whopping 77.5% upside potential to current levels.  

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Cloudflare Delivers Solid Q4 Results; Shares Up
Kellogg Exceeds Q4 Expectations; Shares Pop 5%
PepsiCo Falls 2% Despite Exceeding Q4 Expectations, Cites Inflationary Pressures