tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Goodfood’s Revenue and Earnings Decrease Year-Over-Year; Shares Unchanged

Story Highlights

Goodfood’s results were nothing to write home about, as revenue declined substantially while earnings came in worse than expected. However, Goodfood has made some progress toward achieving its profitability goals for 2023.

Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The online grocery company’s earnings per share came in at -C$0.28, which was below analysts’ consensus estimate of -C$0.23. In the past nine quarters, the company has missed estimates five times.

In addition, sales decreased 38% year-over-year, with revenue hitting C$67 million compared to C$107.8 million. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by changes in customer behaviors as a result of lockdown removals.

Most importantly, gross profit decreased by 53%, which means that the company saw operating deleverage since it decreased more than revenue. Indeed, the gross profit margin contracted from 35% to 26.2%. This caused the company’s earnings to fall by C$0.25 per share versus the comparable period. Nonetheless, the stock is flat on the day so far.

Goodfood’s Quarter-Over-Quarter Results Weren’t as Bad

While these results aren’t great, there are some positives from the earnings report when looking at the numbers on a sequential basis. Profitability metrics are stabilizing in some areas and improving in others, while Goodfood experienced 41% quarter-over-quarter growth in on-demand Active Customers.

Goodfood’s net loss of C$21 million was in line with its net loss from its Fiscal Q2 2022. Its gross margin, while down year-over-year, increased 220 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Also, its adjusted EBITDA loss was C$10.6 million, better than its C$13.6 million loss in Fiscal Q2.

Investor Sentiment for Goodfood is Neutral

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently neutral. Out of the 543,218 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, only 0.1% hold FOOD. However, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards FOOD among those who do have a position is 4.57%. This suggests that investors of the company are quite confident about its future prospects.

In the last 30 days, 0.4% of those holding the stock decreased their positions. Nevertheless, the stock’s sentiment is in line with the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Analysts are Also Neutral on Goodfood

Goodfood stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average FOOD price target of C$2.54 implies 74% upside potential.

Final Thoughts: Goodfood’s Results Were Underwhelming, but There’s Hope

Goodfood saw an underwhelming quarter, as revenue declined substantially while earnings came in worse than expected. However, the company is seeing sequential improvements that can lead to it achieving its goal of profitability and growth by Fiscal H1 2023. As a result, both analysts and investors are neutral on the stock as it tries to return to growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT

Latest News Feed

Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT