Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Soars 12.1% after Beating Q3 Estimates, Upgrading Forecast

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Soars 12.1% after Beating Q3 Estimates, Upgrading Forecast

Story Highlights

Goodfood stock soared today as the company beat expectations and continued to improve its profitability.

Meal-kit subscription company Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOODreported another promising quarter, sending shares 12.1% higher today. Both Q3-2023 revenue and earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations. Revenue came in at C$42.1 million compared to estimates of C$40.78 million, and EPS of -C$0.02 was better than the -C$0.04 estimate and much better than Q2-2022’s EPS of -C$0.28.

While revenue fell by 37% year-over-year, that’s because the company scaled down its operations to improve profitability, which has clearly worked. For instance, despite the 37% revenue drop, Goodfood’s gross profits only fell by 1.5% to C$17.3 million, for a record quarterly unadjusted gross margin of 41%. In addition, cash flow from operations came in at C$3.1 million compared to a C$13.56 million loss last year.

Importantly, the company improved its full-year forecast, mentioning that expects positive adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2023. For reference, Goodfood reported a record adjusted EBITDA margin (7.8%) for the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA reaching C$3 million.

Is Goodfood Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

While there are no analyst ratings from the past three months, there were two Hold ratings assigned just over three months ago. The most recent one came from Luke Hannan of Canaccord Genuity, and he gave the stock a C$0.60 price target, implying over 17% upside potential. 

The other rating comes from five-star analyst Martin Landry of Stifel Nicolaus. Landry assigned a C$0.65 price target, which implies 27.45% upside potential from here. Also, given the company’s solid results, there may be upward revisions from analysts in the coming days.

Nonetheless, the most accurate analyst covering Goodfood is Michael Glen of Raymond James, with a 67% success rate and an average return of 92.89%. Click on the image below to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSE:FOOD

Goodfood’s (TSE:FOOD) Q1-2023 Results Spark Profitability Hopes
Market NewsGoodfood’s (TSE:FOOD) Q1-2023 Results Spark Profitability Hopes
6M ago
Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
FOOD
More TSE:FOOD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:FOOD

Goodfood’s (TSE:FOOD) Q1-2023 Results Spark Profitability Hopes
Market NewsGoodfood’s (TSE:FOOD) Q1-2023 Results Spark Profitability Hopes
6M ago
Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
Market NewsGoodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
7M ago
Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesGoodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
8M ago
FOOD
More TSE:FOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >