All News

good natured Products Teams Up with Divvies

good natured Products (TSE: GDNP), a North American company making plant-based packaging, announced Tuesday a new partnership with Divvies. 

The Future Is Earth Friendly 

Divvies is bringing vegan, nut-free, dairy-free, and egg-free treats to specialty and consumer bakery and grocery chains. 

Divvies products, which are distributed in more than 3,000 stores across the United States, will now be packaged in good natured® BPI-certified compostable packaging.  

The two like-minded companies will combine their resources and expertise to achieve greater environmental impact. 

CEO Commentary 

good natured Products CEO Paul Antoniadis said, “We’re a growth company focused on developing and executing our strategy of becoming North America’s leading earth-friendly product company. We’re doing this through partnerships with plant-based food innovators, like Divvies, to collectively grow our economic and environmental impact. Divvies’ commitment to healthier, earth-friendly eating options that are readily available aligns naturally with our focus on making it easier to switch to plant-based packaging that’s better for us and better for the planet.” 

Wall Street’s Take 

On December 14, National Bank Financial analyst Michael Robertson initiated coverage on GDNP with a Buy rating and a price target of C$1.25. This implies 89.4% upside potential. 

The rest of the Street is bullish on GDNP with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on three Buys. The average good natured Products price target of C$1.32 implies 100% upside potential to current levels.  

