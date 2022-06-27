tiprankstipranks
In this article:
DE:1ES
EHMEF
All News
Market News

goeasy Invests $40M in Canada Drives, Forms Strategic Partnership

Story Highlights

The investment in Canada Drives appears to be a good one since goeasy has received a considerable amount of business from the platform. In addition, it is structured in a way that provides goeasy with a better margin of safety.

goeasy (TSE: GSY) engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances.

goeasy Invests in Canada Drives

On Monday, goeasy announced that it made an equity investment in Canada Drives, an online car shopping platform. The company will invest $40 million and have a minority stake in the company. In addition, goeasy and Canada Drives will also form a strategic partnership in which goeasy’s LendCare financing brand will be a preferred non-bank financing provider on the platform.

The investment will be made in four installments that are structured as convertible notes. Upon conversion, the notes will become preferred shares. In addition, goeasy will receive an Observer seat on Canada Drives’ board of directors.

Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, had the following to say about the investment, “After eight years as an exclusive online lead generation partner that has referred almost 100,000 customers to our easyfinancial brand, we are thrilled to see our relationship expand into a new line of business.

“Our partnership and investment will help Canada Drives accelerate its growth and allow us to capture an even greater share of the automotive financing market on our journey to become Canada’s largest non-prime consumer lender.”

As you can see, there already exists a working relationship between the two companies that significantly benefited goeasy’s lending operation. In addition, it’s clear that goeasy has big ambitions to become the largest non-prime lender in Canada. As a result, goeasy could be an interesting opportunity for investors looking for profitable, high-growth companies.

Dividend

For income-oriented investors, GSY pays a 3.6% dividend yield on an annualized basis. When taking a look at GSY’s historical dividend yield, you can see that it has remained relatively flat:

At 3.6%, the current yield is on the high end of the range, indicating that income-oriented investors are paying a discount relative to yields they have been able to receive in the past.

Analyst Recommendations

GSY has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average goeasy price target of $191.14 implies 86.6% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

The investment in Canada Drives appears to be a good idea since goeasy has received a considerable amount of business from the platform. In addition, since the investment is structured as a convertible note, it provides goeasy with a better margin of safety should the platform not be as successful as expected.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

