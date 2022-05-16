GM’s Cruise and BrightDrop Plotting Future Together

As electric vehicle and self-driving spaces continue to heat up with competition, General Motors’ (GM) Cruise and BrightDrop units have decided to collaborate.

Cruise develops self-driving cars that it mostly uses to move people in the so-called robotaxi service. It has begun offering the service in California and Phoenix. Its competitors include Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Waymo. GM controls 80% of Cruise. The other Cruise investors are Walmart (WMT), Honda Motor (HMC), and Microsoft (MSFT). BrightDrop builds electric delivery vans and offers that logistic solutions. It has secured orders for its vans from customers such as Walmart and FedEx (FDX).

Cruise and BrightDrop to Build Self-Driving Electric Vans

Cruise and BrightDrop are collaborating on developing self-driving electric vans, according to a Bloomberg report attributed to people familiar with the matter. The project is still in the preliminary stages, and for Cruise it is not the top priority currently. According to the Bloomberg sources, Cruise will continue to direct most of its resources to its robotaxi business. Other programs will receive additional attention only after Cruise’s primary business is established.

GM’s No-Crash, No-Emission Vision

For GM, Cruise and BrightDrop coming together to build self-driving electric vans would contribute to its vision of building a future with zero crashes and zero emissions. As it works to double its revenue to $280 billion by 2030, GM is counting on Cruise to contribute $50 billion and BrightDrop to provide $10 billion.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Equipping BrightDrop’s vans with a self-driving system could help the unit cut its operating costs and result in a more profitable delivery business for GM.

