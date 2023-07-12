Zalando Share Price: Analysts Have High Hopes for This German Retailer

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

Zalando Share Price: Analysts Have High Hopes for This German Retailer

Story Highlights

German retailer Zalando’s share price is trading down by more than 30% in the last six months. Analysts are bullish on the stock and have rated it as Moderate Buy.

Zalando SE (DE:ZAL) is a leading online retail platform in Europe, offering clothes, footwear, and other beauty products in 25 markets. The company serves a customer base of more than 50 million customers.

The company’s shares began the year on a negative note, experiencing a downward trend with a decline of 17.7% in trading. The stock experienced a significant drop as the company announced its first-quarter earnings for 2023 in May. This was mainly due to subdued overall demand in a high inflationary environment.

Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook for the company’s stock and have assigned it a “Moderate Buy” rating.

Analysts Maintain Optimistic Outlook

Despite the on going challenges, the company still managed to achieve slightly increased revenue for the first quarter due to limited-time promotions and discounts offered on premium brands. The management also emphasized that the group will persist in making strategic investments, carefully choosing opportunities to capitalize on the eventual market rebound.

Analyst Benjamin Kohnke from Stifel Nicolaus also believes that investors should stay patient and ignore the short-term headwinds. He added that even though the second-quarter numbers will be low-key, the volumes will rebound towards the new year. Kohnke has a Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €40.0, predicting a growth of 38%.

Over the last 10 days, three analysts have reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock. Among them, analyst Jörg Philipp Frey at Warburg Research is the most bullish and is forecasting a growth of 90% in the share price. Seven days ago, he confirmed his Buy rating on the stock.

On the same day, Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs also confirmed his Buy rating on the stock. His price forecast of €48 implies an upside potential of 66.5%.

What is the Stock Price Prediction for Zalando?

According to TipRanks, the ZAL stock has a Moderate Buy rating, which is based on 10 Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price forecast is €38.3, implying a growth of 33.2% on the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:ZAL

Zalando downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
The FlyZalando downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
9d ago
Zalando price target lowered to EUR 32 from EUR 39 at JPMorgan
Zalando price target lowered to EUR 36 from EUR 53 at Deutsche Bank
More DE:ZAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:ZAL

Zalando downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
The FlyZalando downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
9d ago
Zalando price target lowered to EUR 32 from EUR 39 at JPMorgan
The FlyZalando price target lowered to EUR 32 from EUR 39 at JPMorgan
13d ago
Zalando price target lowered to EUR 36 from EUR 53 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyZalando price target lowered to EUR 36 from EUR 53 at Deutsche Bank
19d ago
More DE:ZAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >