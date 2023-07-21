tiprankstipranks
UCG, ISP, and BAMI: Three Banking Stocks to Watch on Borsa Italiana

Story Highlights

These three Italian stocks were rated Buy by analysts yesterday.

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool for Italy, we have screened three banking stocks that were re-rated as Buy yesterday. According to analysts, these stocks not only have Buy ratings but also show significant upside potential for future share price growth.

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG), Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IT:ISP), and Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) are among the leading banks in Italy and also have a strong presence in Europe. Amid the rising interest rate environment, these stocks have rewarded their shareholders generously. Moving forward, analysts maintain a bullish stance and anticipate the trend to continue in the future.

The Daily Analyst Rating tool compiles a list of recently rated stocks by analysts within a specific market. This tool assists users in identifying stocks favored by analysts, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.

UniCredit SpA

Italian commercial bank UniCredit is a leading financial institution in Italy with operations spread across Europe. Despite the bank’s stock surging by a substantial 168% in the past year, analysts maintain a bullish outlook, expecting further growth in its price.

Yesterday, analyst Ignacio Cerezo from UBS confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a huge upside of more than 50% in the share price. Cerezo is highly bullish on the stock and also raised his price target on the stock from €31.5 to €34.0.

Overall, UCG stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by all 11 Buy recommendations. The average price forecast is €27.41, which is 23.4% above the current trading levels.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Intesa Sanpaola is another European bank based in Italy. The bank’s stock has gained more than 60% in the last year, driven by higher interest rates.

Cerezo is also bullish on this stock and confirmed his Buy rating yesterday. His price target of €3.5 predicts a growth of 39% in the share price.

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, ISP stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on eight Buy and three Hold recommendations. At an average price target of €3.18, analysts predict over 25% growth in the share price.

Banco BPM S.p.A.

Over the past year, Banco BPM shares have surged by 100%, resulting in an impressive 250% return over the longer three-year period.

Yesterday, UBS analyst Adele Palama maintained his Buy rating on the stock and also raised the price target from €5.0 to €5.5. This now implies an upside potential of 22.8% in the share price.

On TipRanks, BAMI stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by six Buy and one Hold recommendations. Analysts are predicting an increase of 27.6% at an average price forecast of €5.71.

Disclosure

