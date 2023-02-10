Two SGX Stocks’ Earnings to Watch in the Next Week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two SGX Stocks’ Earnings to Watch in the Next Week

Story Highlights

These two SG stocks will report their next set of financial results in the following week. Let’s see how the analysts perceive them.

Transport company, ComfortDelGro (SG:C52) and food services company SATS Ltd. (SG:S58) will report their quarterly earnings in the following week.

Over the last two years, the operations of these two companies were hit by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. However, now that the travel sector has rebounded, analysts expect the earnings growth to continue in the upcoming quarter’s results.

Apart from some short-term challenges, analysts are optimistic about the long-term growth in share prices.

We have used the TipRanks Earnings Calendar tool to select these two companies for our analysis. This tool provides updated information on upcoming earnings, which can guide investors in making timely and appropriate decisions.

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited

ComfortDelGro is one of the largest transport companies in the world, with a fleet of around 34,000 vehicles in seven countries.

The company will report its Q4 earnings on February 15, 2023. Analysts have mixed opinions on the earnings and the share price. On one hand, they are optimistic about a strong taxi demand with the removal of lockdowns and more travelers. On the flip side, analysts expect that higher costs and driver shortages will offset the revenue recovery gains.

In its Q3 results, the company posted a 33% jump in its earnings as the operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. But, the company also faced challenges such as a driver shortage and higher inflationary pressures, which are expected to continue in the fourth quarter.

After its Q3 numbers were released, analyst Llelleythan Tan from UOB Kay Hian downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold rating. His downgrade was largely based on the company’s “razor-thin margins” and slower pace of recovery, which could be risky for near-term earnings. His target price of S$1.38 indicates an upside of 15%.

On the positive side, Maybank’s analyst, Eric Ong, remains confident of the company’s recent contract wins in Sydney for S$1.5 billion, which will contribute to the earnings. He has a Buy rating on the stock for its “solid” balance sheet and “strong” free cash flow. He forecasts a 45% upside in the share price.

Is ComfortDelGro a Good Buy Now?

According to TipRanks, ComfortDelGro stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on five Buy, and two Hold recommendations.

The C52 price forecast is S$1.62, which has an upside of 34.8% on the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

SATS Ltd.

SATS is a food solutions and services company based in Singapore. It provides aviation catering, warehousing, aviation security, institutional catering, and more.

SATS will report its third-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2023 on February 13.

In its first-half results, the company’s revenues grew by 41.3% to S$804.5 million on a year-over-year basis. The company’s operations are also back to pre-pandemic levels, with flights and passengers at 62% and 56%, respectively. The food business came in at 75% of 2019 levels.

The losses were reduced from S$22.5 million to just S$9.9 million in the first half. The company is expecting them to further reduce in Q3.

Ahead of its earnings, many analysts have reiterated their rating on the stock. Among them, analyst Neel Sinha from CLSA has the highest target price of S$5.0, which has an upside of 62.8%.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

What is SATS Stock Price Forecast?

Based on four buy ratings, SATS stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks. The target price is S$3.74, suggesting a change of 23% on the current price level.

Conclusion

With the revival of travel in economies, ComfortDelGro and SATS’ previous quarter numbers indicate that they are on the right track to recovery. The earnings in the next week are expected to be along similar lines, with some pressure on the margins.

Overall, analysts are bullish on the long-term prospects and forecast an upside of more than 20% for both of these stocks. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CDGLF

Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
Global MarketsTwo SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
26d ago
Two SGX Stocks Recommended by Analysts
More CDGLF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CDGLF

Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
Global MarketsTwo SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
26d ago
Two SGX Stocks Recommended by Analysts
Global MarketsTwo SGX Stocks Recommended by Analysts
2M ago
More CDGLF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >