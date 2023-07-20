TEF and IBE: What to Expect from the Earnings of These Two Spanish Stocks?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

TEF and IBE: What to Expect from the Earnings of These Two Spanish Stocks?

Story Highlights

These two Spanish stocks are set to report their second-quarter earnings for 2023 next week. Investors may be considering whether this is the ideal moment to invest in these stocks.

Spanish companies Telefonica SA (ES:TEF) and Iberdrola SA (ES:IBE) will announce their second-quarter earnings for 2023 next week on July 27. In terms of share price appreciation, both of these stocks have limited upside potential and have been rated as Hold by analysts.

The TipRanks Earnings Calendar tool is now available in nine different markets and provides accurate and timely information on upcoming earnings. Using this tool, users can access systematic and up-to-date data about companies’ earnings.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Telefonica SA

Telefonica is a prominent telecommunications company based in Spain, offering a wide range of services such as voice, data, television, and Internet access to both individual consumers and businesses.

TheSpanish telecom company is set to announce its second-quarter earnings for 2023 on July 27. According to TipRanks, analysts anticipate a consensus EPS forecast of €0.09 per share, showing an improvement from the EPS of €0.05 reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The projected sales for the next quarter are €10.03 billion.

Despite challenging economic conditions in 2022, the company achieved a stable performance. In 2023, it plans to increase investments in connectivity projects. The company anticipates revenue growth at a “low single-digit rate” in 2023, aligning with the 4% growth recorded in 2022. The company’s core earnings are also expected to maintain a level similar to the previous year.

Are Telefonica Shares a Good Buy?

On TipRanks, TEF stock has a Hold rating backed by a total of five recommendations, including one Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

At an average price target of €3.90, analysts predict an upside of 5.6% on the share price.

Iberdrola SA

Iberdrola is a leading Spanish utility company specializing in clean and renewable energy solutions.

The company will also publish its Q2 2023 earnings report on July 27. The consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is €0.16 per share, similar to the previous year’s EPS during the same quarter. According to analysts, the expected sales for the quarter are €11.95 billion. After reporting higher earnings in its first quarter, Iberdrola anticipates mid-to-high single-digit growth in full-year net profit. The company is also aiming to increase organic investments to €12 billion in 2023.

Ahead of the second quarter numbers, J.P. Morgan analyst Javier Garrido confirmed his Hold rating on the stock, forecasting a growth of 5.8% in the share price.

Two days ago, Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs also reiterated his Hold rating, predicting a little higher upside of 16.4%.

Is Iberdrola Stock a Buy?

The stock has gained good momentum in the last year, with a growth of 20%. As a result, analysts are forecasting limited growth in the share price for the next year.

Overall, IBE stock has a Hold rating on TipRanks based on three Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price forecast is €12.06, which is around 6.3% higher than the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ES:IBE

Iberdrola downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyIberdrola downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
14d ago
Iberdrola (0HIT) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
Iberdrola price target raised to EUR 12 from EUR 11.50 at Deutsche Bank
More ES:IBE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ES:IBE

Iberdrola downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyIberdrola downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
14d ago
Iberdrola (0HIT) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
DividendsIberdrola (0HIT) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
22d ago
Iberdrola price target raised to EUR 12 from EUR 11.50 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyIberdrola price target raised to EUR 12 from EUR 11.50 at Deutsche Bank
3M ago
More ES:IBE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >