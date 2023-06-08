tiprankstipranks
TEF and BBVA: Two Spanish Shares for Dividend Income

Story Highlights

Here are two stocks from the Spanish market that offer higher dividend yields, making them ideal choices for income-oriented investors.

Spanish companies Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) and Telefonica (ES:TEF) are currently offering more than a 5% dividend yield to investors. Furthermore, these stocks rank among the top 10 companies in Spain in terms of their highest dividend payouts.

Telefonica does not offer substantial opportunities for capital growth, earning a Hold rating from analysts. BBVA, on the other hand, demonstrates a growth potential of nearly 30% along with a Moderate Buy rating.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Here, we have used TipRanks Top Spain Dividend Stocks to select these companies. With this tool, users can choose from the top dividend-paying companies in a specific market and make comparisons based on key factors such as analyst recommendations, price targets, dividend yield, and other pertinent metrics.

Let’s take a look at some details.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

BBVA is a leading Spanish financial institution, providing retail banking, private banking, asset management, and other related solutions.

The company allocated more than €3 billion in 2022 for shareholder returns through dividends and a newly introduced share buyback program. The company has a dividend yield of 5.37%, surpassing the industry average of 2.11%. The final dividend of €0.31 per share for 2022 was paid in April 2023. This makes the total dividend of €0.43 per share for 2022, which was 39% above the payments in 2021 and also the company’s highest in the last 14 years.

A picture containing text, font, line, number Description automatically generated

BBVA Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks, BBVA stock has a Moderate Buy with a total of 14 recommendations from analysts. It includes seven Buy and seven Hold ratings.

The average price target is €8.42, which is 30% higher than the current price level.

A picture containing text, font, line, number Description automatically generated

Telefonica S.A.

Based in Spain, Telefonica is a global telecommunications company, offering fixed-line, mobile, and broadband services.

The company carries a dividend yield of 6.15%, making it a good fit for income investors. For 2022, the company announced a gross dividend of €0.30 per share, paid in two equal parts.

The company started the year 2023 on a strong note, as evidenced in its first-quarter earnings. It registered growth in all the major markets which pushed its total revenues by 6.7% to €10 billion during the quarter. The company’s Q1 results indicate progress towards achieving its financial targets for the entire year, positioning it to proceed with the distribution of the 2023 dividend of €0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid in two installments, with the first payment due in December 2023 followed by the other in June 2024.

A screenshot of a calculator Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Telefonica Share Price Prediction

TEF stock has a Hold rating based on two Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendation. At an average price forecast of €3.94, the upside potential is limited with a change of just 2.15% from the current level.

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

Conclusion

For investors looking to boost their passive income, these stocks could be worth considering as potential additions to their portfolios. Among them, BBVA has received a Moderate Buy rating from analysts, projecting a growth potential of 30%. On the other hand, TEF has a Hold rating and a modest 2% growth potential in its share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:BOY

BBVA price target raised to EUR 9.20 from EUR 8.40 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyBBVA price target raised to EUR 9.20 from EUR 8.40 at Deutsche Bank
1M ago
BBVA
BBVA price target raised to EUR 8.50 from EUR 8 at RBC Capital
BBVA
BBVA price target raised to EUR 7.20 from EUR 6.80 at Berenberg
BBVA
More DE:BOY Latest News >

