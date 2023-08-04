Spanish Bank Banco Santander Share Makes It to the “Perfect 10” Smart Score List

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

Spanish Bank Banco Santander Share Makes It to the “Perfect 10” Smart Score List

Story Highlights

The leading Spanish bank Banco Santander (Santander) stock has earned a spot on the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, suggesting its potential to outperform the market.

Spanish Bank Banco Santander, S.A. (ES:SAN) achieved a “Perfect 10” on the TipRanks Smart Score Tool. It made it to the list yesterday, which suggests a higher probability of the stock outperforming market benchmarks. Analysts have rated the stock as a Moderate Buy and anticipate a potential 30% increase in its share price.

TipRanks offers a wide variety of research tools to help users with their due diligence in choosing suitable investment options. One such tool is the TipRanks Smart Score, which assigns a score of one to ten to stocks, offering insights into their potential to outperform the broader market. This score is computed using eight distinct factors, including insider transactions, fundamental analysis, analyst ratings, news sentiment, and more.

Here, we have used the Top Smart Score Stocks tool for the Spanish market to assess the list of companies that have been recently assigned a “Perfect 10” score.

Let’s dig deeper.

Recent Earnings

One of the major reasons for a perfect score was the encouraging financial numbers from the bank. Last week, Santander reported its second-quarter earnings for 2023. The bank achieved a growth of 7% in its attributable profit of €5.2 billion in the first half as compared to the same period a year ago. The total income for the period grew by 13% to €28.3 billion. The growth was a result of the solid numbers from Europe, which offset the dull performance in North and South America. The net interest income also increased by 15%, driven by higher interest rates in Europe.

The bank reported a 14.5% return on tangible equity (RoTE), marking an improvement of 80 basis points. This is a clear indication of the solid results, increased profitability, and enhancement of shareholder value.

Analysts’ View

Post-results, over the period of the last 10 days, the bank’s stock has received support from analysts with confirmation of their ratings. Analysts have a bullish take on the stock and also expect good growth in the share price.

Four days ago, analyst Ignacio Cerezo from UBS confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a growth rate of 47%. He has the highest price target of €5.30 on the stock.

On the same day, Berenberg Bank analyst Michael Christodoulou reiterated his Hold rating with a forecast of a 13.7% upside potential in the share price.

Eight days ago, analysts from Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse also recommended Buying the stock. Their price targets imply a growth potential of 23% and 33%, respectively.

Is Banco Santander a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, SAN stock has a Moderate Buy rating. The stock has a total of 11 recommendations, of which six are Buy.

The average share price forecast is €4.69, which is 30.8% higher than the current price level.

Ending Notes

The bank has achieved another strong quarter, backed by revenue growth and nine million new customers in the last twelve months. Moving ahead, analysts are optimistic about the full-year numbers and expect the share price to grow further.

The “Perfect 10” on the Smart Score list and the positive ratings further strengthen the investment case.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BCDRF

Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.10 from EUR 4 at Berenberg
The FlyBanco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.10 from EUR 4 at Berenberg
7d ago
SAN
Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.70 at Credit Suisse
SAN
Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.70 from EUR 4.50 at Morgan Stanley
SAN
More BCDRF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BCDRF

Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.10 from EUR 4 at Berenberg
The FlyBanco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.10 from EUR 4 at Berenberg
7d ago
SAN
Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.70 at Credit Suisse
The FlyBanco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.70 at Credit Suisse
8d ago
SAN
Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.70 from EUR 4.50 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyBanco Santander price target raised to EUR 4.70 from EUR 4.50 at Morgan Stanley
8d ago
SAN
More BCDRF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >