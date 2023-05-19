NG and LGEN: Two Famous Dividend Shares from the FTSE 100 Index

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

NG and LGEN: Two Famous Dividend Shares from the FTSE 100 Index

Story Highlights

Here are two British dividend stocks that have the potential to generate an additional passive income stream for investors.

UK-based companies National Grid (GB:NG) and Legal and General (GB:LGEN) present an attractive dividend story for investors. These renowned market players have established a reputation for delivering consistent dividends throughout the years.

Investing in dividend stocks not only guarantees an extra income stream but also offers the opportunity for long-term growth in capital value. Analysts suggest that these companies also exhibit promising growth in their share prices and have rated them as Moderate Buy. Among these companies, LGEN demonstrates a higher growth potential of 40%, whereas NG shows the potential for a 5% increase in share price.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Let’s take a look at these companies in detail.

National Grid PLC

National Grid is a British utility company engaged in the electricity transmission and distribution sector.

Yesterday, the company announced its 2023 earnings, where it posted higher profits and restated its financial projections until the end of FY 2026. The company posted an underlying operating profit of £4.6 billion for the year, which was 15% higher as compared to the previous year. The profits were mainly driven by the UK electricity distribution business, slightly offset by higher interest costs.

The company proposed a final dividend of 37.6p per share, resulting in a total dividend of 55.44p for 2022. The dividend reflected a growth of 8.8% from last year’s payments. Currently, the shares provide a dividend yield of 4.47%.

National Grid is well-placed to assume a significant role in the energy transition in the UK. This will drive further growth for the company by supporting its dividend policy.

What is the Future of National Grid Stock?

According to TipRanks, NG stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on four Buy and three Hold recommendations.

The average target price is 1,155.7p, which is 4.3% higher than the current price level.

Legal & General Group PLC

Legal & General is a prominent UK-based financial institution that specializes in offering a wide range of services, including insurance, pensions, retirement plans, and asset management.

The company’s stock provides an appealing dividend yield of 8.43%, surpassing the industry average of 2.1%. The company’s total dividend for 2022 grew by 5% to 19.37p per share. In 2022, the group witnessed a 12% increase in net profit and earnings per share, enabling the company to boost its dividend payout.

The management has made a firm commitment to maintaining a progressive dividend policy, with a projected annual growth of 5% in dividends per share until 2024.

Is Legal and General Stock a Buy?

LGEN stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, as indicated by five Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average target price of 326p suggests a huge upside of 40% in the share price.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Conclusion

National Grid and Legal & General have established commendable track records of growth, which have bolstered their ability to maintain stable dividend payments. These UK stocks offer reliable options for investors seeking dividends supported by steady earnings.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:NG

NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
Press ReleasesNIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
2d ago
NGG
National Grid price target raised to 1,250 GBp from 1,150 GBp at Credit Suisse
NGG
National Grid price target raised to 1,275 GBp from 1,150 GBp at JPMorgan
NGG
More GB:NG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:NG

NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
Press ReleasesNIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
2d ago
NGG
National Grid price target raised to 1,250 GBp from 1,150 GBp at Credit Suisse
The FlyNational Grid price target raised to 1,250 GBp from 1,150 GBp at Credit Suisse
28d ago
NGG
National Grid price target raised to 1,275 GBp from 1,150 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyNational Grid price target raised to 1,275 GBp from 1,150 GBp at JPMorgan
1M ago
NGG
More GB:NG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >