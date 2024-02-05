M&A News: Keppel Infrastructure Trust to Buy Ventura Motors

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SG:A7RU) is buying a 98.6% stake in Australia’s Ventura Motors for a total consideration of about S$540 million (A$600 million). The acquisition would increase Keppel’s assets under management (AUM) to S$8.7 billion from S$8.1 billion. The purchase is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) is a real estate investment trust with operations in Singapore. KIT invests in sectors such as energy transition, environmental services, and distribution and storage. A7RU shares have lost over 7% in the past year.

More About KIT’s Ventura Purchase

Ventura is one of Australia’s largest bus service providers in Victoria, playing a crucial role in the region’s public transportation. It has a fleet of nearly 900 buses with 27 zero-emission electric buses. Ventura has a goal to transform 25% of its fleet to electric by 2030, in line with the Australian government’s decarbonization targets. Upon completion, Ventura’s managing director, Andrew Cornwall, will assume the CEO role and retain a minority stake in the business.

Ventura generates steady and recurring cash flows as roughly 80% of its revenues are derived from long-term government route services, making it an apt fit for KIT. Keppel Infrastructure Trust will fund the acquisition via a combination of cash, equity, debt issuance, and external borrowings.

KIT will acquire Ventura through its unit, Fawkes Infrastructure Topco. The unit will pay S$295.3 million on the date of completion of the transaction. The A$600 million total consideration includes Ventura’s cash, existing loans of A$269.3 million, and working capital requirements.

Keppel recently posted its second-half and full-year results for Fiscal 2023 results. The REIT announced a 62% jump in its distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.0619 (including special dividends) for FY23. Keppel’s Distributable Income surged 42.4% year-over-year, backed by solid portfolio performance and a one-item gain.

What is the Price Target for Keppel Infrastructure Trust?

With only one Buy recommendation received in the past three months, A7RU stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The Keppel Infrastructure Trust share price target of S$0.56 implies 10.7% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure