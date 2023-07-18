tiprankstipranks
LLOY Shares: Next Week’s Big Earnings From the UK Market

Story Highlights

British leading bank Lloyds will start this earnings season for UK banks with second-quarter earnings for 2023.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (GB:LLOY) will report its second-quarter earnings report for 2023 next week on July 26. Moving forward, analysts retain an optimistic outlook on the stock and foresee a potential upside of over 45% from its current level.

Lloyds earnings will be followed by second-quarter earnings from Barclays (GB:BARC) on July 27 and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) and Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) on July 28. Overall, analysts expect the UK market to move higher ahead of earnings reports from these banks.

Despite its significant popularity, the banking sector continues to face challenges in reclaiming pre-pandemic levels. Over the last three months, the shares have been limping below 50p and have traded down by 8.15% in the last three months. Analysts believe this could potentially serve as an opportune entry point for long-term investors.

What is the Earnings Forecast for Lloyds Bank?

Based on TipRanks’ data, the consensus EPS forecast for the upcoming quarter stands at £0.02 per share, reflecting a similarity to the EPS reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, the projected sales for the quarter amount to 4.62 billion, indicating a slight decrease compared to the sales figure of 5.0 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

In 2022, the bank achieved a net interest margin of 2.94%. However, as of March 2023, this figure had climbed even further to 3.22%. With the progression of old loans reaching maturity and the origination of new loans, this upward trajectory is anticipated to continue for numerous quarters.

According to analyst Robert Noble from Deutsche Bank, Lloyds is expected to raise its guidance for full-year net interest margin (NIM) and return on tangible equity (ROTE) during the second-quarter results.

Lloyds Share Price Forecast

On TipRanks, LLOY stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on eight Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

The average price prediction for a 12-month period is 62.08p, which implies a 38.17% growth from the current price.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on DE:LLD

Lloyds Banking named short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank
The FlyLloyds Banking named short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank
5d ago
LYG
Lloyds’ Share Price: What Do New Ratings Suggest?
Hunt to reverse MiFID II ban on free research, Bloomberg reports
C
CS
More DE:LLD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >