German Market Update: Three Shares to Buy Today

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

German Market Update: Three Shares to Buy Today

The DAX 40 index traded 1.83% higher and closed at 15,232.8 points on Tuesday. This came as a relief to investors after the index suffered its highest single-day loss in the last two months on Monday.

Starting this week, the index reflected the global weakness of the banking sector due to the failure of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the U.S.

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool, we have picked three German stocks that were rated as Buy by analysts yesterday. These three stocks have huge upside potential in their share prices, as predicted by analysts.

Let’s have a look at these companies.

Brenntag AG (DE:BNR)

Brenntag AG is a distribution company that connects chemical manufacturers to end users while also proving a whole range of solutions.

BNR stock has a wide coverage from analysts on TipRanks with a total of 13 ratings. It includes nine Buy and four Hold recommendations.

Yesterday, analyst Markus Mayer from Baader Bank reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a target price of €99.00. This implies a 45% upside on the current trading price.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating at an average target price of €83.5.

Last week, the company announced its 2022 annual results, with higher earnings numbers driven by huge demand and increased prices. In addition, the company announced a 7% share repurchase program to boost shareholder confidence.

Hypoport SE (DE:HYQ)

Technology company Hypoport has three Buy recommendations on TipRanks, with an overall Strong Buy rating. HYQ stock has an average target price of €128.1, which suggests a huge upside of 70% on the current price.

Yesterday, three analysts from different companies reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock. Sinom Keller from Hauck & Aufhaeuser, Marius Fuhrberg from Warburg Research, and Gerhard Orgonas from Berenberg Bank have Buy ratings on the stock.

Fuhrberg has the highest target price of €235.0, implying a more than 80% upside.

After falling by 62% in the previous year, the stock has gained nearly 30% in the last three months.

STRATEC SE (DE:SBS

Based on two Buy and two Hold recommendations, SBS stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. The average target price of €83.5 shows an increase of 22% on the current price.

STRATEC is a technology company that provides automation solutions to in-vitro diagnostics and life science companies.

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Alexander Galitsa reconfirmed his Buy rating on SBS stock yesterday. His target price of €87 implies an upside of 27%.

The stock is trading down by 35% in the last year, but Galitsa sees this as a buying opportunity for investors as he believes this is just a “temporary setback” and not caused by structural concerns.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:BNR

Brenntag upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
The FlyBrenntag upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
28d ago
Brenntag initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
Brenntag initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
More DE:BNR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:BNR

Brenntag upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
The FlyBrenntag upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
28d ago
Brenntag initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
The FlyBrenntag initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
1M ago
Brenntag initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyBrenntag initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
2M ago
More DE:BNR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >