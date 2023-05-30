FMG and BHP: Two ASX Mining Shares for Higher Dividend Income

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

FMG and BHP: Two ASX Mining Shares for Higher Dividend Income

Story Highlights

In the challenging market environment, dividend stocks have gained significant importance. Here are two mining stocks from the Australian market for that extra income.

ASX-listed companies Fortescue Metals Group (AU:FMG) and BHP Group (AU:BHP) are famous for their dividends in Australia. Despite experiencing less favorable share price growth, these companies maintain healthy dividends and are well-suited for income investors.

Let’s take a look at these companies in detail.

Is FMG a Good Dividend Stock?

Fortescue Metals Group is a mining company engaged in the exploration, mining, transportation, and marketing of iron ore.

The company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, as compared to the sector average of just 1.88%. For 2022, the company paid a total dividend of AU$2.07 per share. The expected dividend for fiscal year 2023 is AU$1.90 per share. Analysts expect a slight downfall in the company’s earnings and dividends in 2023, but it will still remain at the top of the game.

Overall, FMG stock carries a Strong Sell rating on TipRanks based on a total of eight Sell recommendations. The average price prediction is AU$17.57, which is 11.14% lower than the current share price.

BHP Dividend History

BHP is an Australian mining company involved in the exploration, development, production, and processing of mineral resources.

The company has a history of paying attractive dividends in the past, making it the country’s top consistent payer. Over the past decade, BHP has distributed a cumulative dividend of $19.696 per share. The company has a dividend yield of 9.63%.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company announced an interim dividend of $0.9 per share, down from $1.50 in the corresponding period last year. Even though the company witnessed a 16% decline in revenues and a 27% drop in profits during this period, it opted to distribute dividends to shareholders at a payout ratio of 70%.

According to TipRanks, BHP stock also has a Moderate Buy Buy rating based on five Buy, eight Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The target price of AU$44.90 is 3.24% higher than the current price level.

Conclusion

These shares have earned a notable reputation for delivering significant passive income to shareholders. Among these companies, analysts express a bearish outlook on FMG stock in terms of share price growth, whereas BHP holds a Moderate Buy rating.

However, their dividends position them as a viable choice for investors focused on generating income.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AU:BHP

BHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery
Press ReleasesBHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery
2h ago
BHP
VHY and VTS: Two ASX ETFs for Higher Returns
3 ASX ETFs to Follow
More AU:BHP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:BHP

BHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery
Press ReleasesBHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery
2h ago
BHP
VHY and VTS: Two ASX ETFs for Higher Returns
Global MarketsVHY and VTS: Two ASX ETFs for Higher Returns
1d ago
3 ASX ETFs to Follow
Global Markets3 ASX ETFs to Follow
18d ago
More AU:BHP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >