Entain and Vodafone: New Deals Unveil New Opportunities for Investors

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Entain and Vodafone: New Deals Unveil New Opportunities for Investors

Story Highlights

According to analysts, these two stocks from the UK market have huge upside potential in their share prices.

UK-based companies Entain PLC (GB:ENT) and Vodafone Group (GB:VOD) made headlines yesterday with their deals, solidifying their position among investors.

Overall, Entain has received a Strong Buy rating from analysts, while Vodafone has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating. The stock prices of these two companies are projected to increase by more than 30% in the next year.

Let’s take a look at their deals.

Entain PLC

Entain is a global gaming and sports betting company with operations in around 20 countries. The company’s brands include bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, Partypoker, Partycasino, and more.

Yesterday, Entain announced its acquisition of Poland-based betting company STS Holdings for £750 million. The company also raised £600 million through a placing and an open offer to fund a part of this acquisition. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to acquire exceptional businesses that hold top positions in thriving, regulated markets with substantial growth potential. Entain is looking to enhance its European expansion, by incorporating the Polish operator into its portfolio.

Entain’s CEO, Jette Nygaard Anderson, commented, ”Expansion across Central and Eastern Europe remains a core component of our growth plans, and STS will be an integral part of our platform in that region.”

Post-announcement of this news, J.P. Morgan’s analyst Estelle Weingrod confirmed her Buy rating on the stock.

Is Entain PLC a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, ENT stock is rated as Strong Buy based on eight Buy and one Hold recommendations. At an average price target of 1,614.2p, analysts expect a growth of 34% in the share price from the current level.

Vodafone Group PLC

Leading European telecommunications company Vodafone Group yesterday announced its long-awaited merger with CK Hutchison to combine their UK operations. The merger is set to establish the largest mobile operator in the country.

The combined entity will be owned 51% by Vodafone and 49% by Hutchinson and cater to around 27 million customers. These two conglomerates expressed their commitment to invest a total of £11 billion in the UK over the next decade, to develop the most advanced 5G network in Europe.

Analysts see this merger as a promising prospect for Vodafone’s share price, considering the synergies and increased financial resources to invest in innovative initiatives. The companies project annual savings exceeding £700 million within the fifth year following the completion of the merger.

Vodafone Share Price Forecast

Based on a total of nine recommendations, VOD stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. This includes four Buy and five Hold ratings.

The average target price is 109.44p, which is 50% above the current trading level.

Conclusion

Analysts were bullish on both ENT and VOD stocks. However, the recent deals have reinforced and strengthened their positions within their respective industries. With Buy ratings, analysts consider them valuable additions to investors’ portfolios.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:6GI

BETMGM BUSINESS UPDATE: FY22 NET REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.44 BILLION, AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS¹
Press ReleasesBETMGM BUSINESS UPDATE: FY22 NET REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.44 BILLION, AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS¹
5M ago
MGM
More DE:6GI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:6GI

BETMGM BUSINESS UPDATE: FY22 NET REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.44 BILLION, AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS¹
Press ReleasesBETMGM BUSINESS UPDATE: FY22 NET REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.44 BILLION, AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS¹
5M ago
MGM
More DE:6GI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >