Deutsche Bank Earnings: Strong Revenues Offset by Higher Costs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

Deutsche Bank Earnings: Strong Revenues Offset by Higher Costs

Story Highlights

Deutsche Bank reported its half-yearly earnings along with second-quarter numbers for 2023 yesterday.

German bank Deutsche Bank AG (DE:DBK) posted bigger revenues in its half-yearly earnings report published yesterday. Nonetheless, the net profit was down by 27% as compared to the previous year, pulled down by higher costs during the period.

The market reacted positively to the results, and the bank’s shares traded up by 1.36% on Wednesday. Over the past three months, the stock has surged by 11.25%, effectively reversing the losses experienced in the previous months.

Highlights of the Results

The bank reported net revenues of €15 billion for the first half, which is 8% higher as compared to prior year numbers. The profit before tax reached €3.3 billion, marking a mere 2% increase compared to the previous year due to higher non-operating costs. The profit attributable to shareholders was down by a huge 27% in Q2, to €763 million.

The higher costs were a pain point in the earnings report, hurting investors’ sentiments. The bank’s non-interest expense jumped by 8% to €11.1 billion in the first six months of 2023. For the second quarter, non-interest expenses increased by 15% to €5.6 billion. Moving ahead, the bank has increased its cost-saving target from €2 billion to €2.5 billion, in an effort to counteract the impact of inflation.

Among its divisions, the bank’s investment banking division’s revenues declined by 11% to €2.4 billion in the quarter as it faced challenges in closing deals. Meanwhile, higher interest rates are proving advantageous for other divisions.

Analysts’ View

Following the release of the results, many analysts have expressed their bullish opinion on the results, confirming their ratings on the stock.

Analysts at RBC Capital, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have anticipated higher growth in share price, at 42%, 32%, and 71%, respectively. These analysts reiterated their Buy ratings yesterday.

On the contrary, Bank of America analyst Rohith Chandrarajan confirmed his Sell rating on the stock and also predicted a downside of 3% in the share price.

Deutsche Bank Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, DBK stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by eight Buy, six Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The average share price forecast is €13.62 which is 29% higher than the current price level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank announces EUR 450M share buyback for 2023
The FlyDeutsche Bank announces EUR 450M share buyback for 2023
2d ago
DB
Deutsche Bank Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know
DB
Is DB a Buy, Before Earnings?
DB
More DB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank announces EUR 450M share buyback for 2023
The FlyDeutsche Bank announces EUR 450M share buyback for 2023
2d ago
DB
Deutsche Bank Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know
Global MarketsDeutsche Bank Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know
2d ago
DB
Is DB a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs DB a Buy, Before Earnings?
3d ago
DB
More DB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >