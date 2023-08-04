DAX 40 Earnings: BMW Boosts EV Investment Amid Revenue Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

DAX 40 Earnings: BMW Boosts EV Investment Amid Revenue Growth

Story Highlights

German automobile company BMW reported its H1 earnings, backed by strong revenues and earnings. The company announced that it would increase its spending on e-mobility to grab a higher market share.

DAX-40 company BMW AG (DE:BMW) yesterday reported its half-yearly earnings, including Q2 numbers for 2023. The company posted stronger revenues and announced more investment in the EV space. BMW is increasing its ambitions with a positive forecast of its own, anticipating further growth in its electric vehicle business.

During the first half of the year, the company witnessed a 15.4% rise in its research and development (R&D) expenditure, primarily directed towards strengthening its electric vehicle and automated driving initiatives.

The company delivered a 12.4% increase in its revenues of €74 billion for the first half. Earnings (EBIT) jumped by 42.6% to €9.7 billion. For Q2, profit before tax increased by 7.5% to €4.2 billion and revenues by 7% to €37.2 billion. The higher numbers were due to higher sales volume, improved pricing, and more control over its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive.

Last week, the company’s rival Mercedes-Benz Group (DE:MBG) also published its Q2 earnings, with a 5% increase in revenue driven by top-end models and EV sales. While Volkswagen (DE:VOW) reported a higher increase of 15% in its quarterly revenue of €80 billion in Q2 earnings for 2023.

BMW shares went in the opposite direction and traded down by over 2% yesterday. YTD, the stock has surged by 20%.

A Better Outlook Focused on EV

Looking at the automotive segment, the company delivered 626,726 units in the second quarter, which was 11.3% higher than Q2 2022. Electric vehicles accounted for 14.1% of the total deliveries, which was almost 96% above the prior-period levels. For the full year 2023, BMW anticipates EVs to account for 15% of total deliveries, an increase from the 12.6% recorded in the first half of the year.

Unlike its competitor, Volkswagen, which has announced it will end the sale of combustion engines in Europe by 2035, BMW refused to set any target. The company’s CEO, Oliver Zipse, said it’s “still too soon,” as their sales remain solid in the U.S. and China.

Looking forward, BMW raised its yearly forecast for EBIT margin in its automotive segment. However, the company also acknowledged persistent challenges from supply chain disruptions and inflation for the latter half of the year. The EBIT margin is now expected to be between 9% and 10.5%, up from previously stated levels of 8% and 10%. The company anticipates robust growth in deliveries, a shift from the earlier forecast of modest growth. This change is attributed to a robust order backlog and enhanced availability of its premium vehicles.

BMW Share Price Target

According to TipRanks, BMW stock has a Hold rating with a total of 13 recommendations, of which four are Buy. It also includes eight Hold and one Sell recommendations.

The average price forecast is €110.9, which represents a 7.6% change from the current price level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BAMXF

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
4d ago
F
GM
BMW, GM, others create JV to accelerate EV transition in North America
GM
HMC
Major automakers plan joint investment in thousands of EV chargers, WSJ says
F
GM
More BAMXF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAMXF

What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
4d ago
F
GM
BMW, GM, others create JV to accelerate EV transition in North America
The FlyBMW, GM, others create JV to accelerate EV transition in North America
9d ago
GM
HMC
Major automakers plan joint investment in thousands of EV chargers, WSJ says
The FlyMajor automakers plan joint investment in thousands of EV chargers, WSJ says
9d ago
F
GM
More BAMXF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >