BYD Share Price Target Slashed, Citigroup Warns of Headwinds

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BYD Share Price Target Slashed, Citigroup Warns of Headwinds
Global Markets

BYD Share Price Target Slashed, Citigroup Warns of Headwinds

Story Highlights

Citigroup analysts cut their price target for Chinese EV giant BYD Co., citing lower sales due to increased competition in China.

U.S.-based investment bank Citigroup slashed its share price target for Chinese automaker BYD Co. Limited (HK:1211) by 23%, citing multiple headwinds. The bank, which had the highest price target of HK$602 for BYD, has now reduced it to HK$463. The bank retained its Buy recommendation but lowered its sales forecast for the year from 3.95 million units to 3.68 million units.

BYD’s stock fell 0.66% in today’s trading session. Based in China, BYD Co. is one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world.

BYD Faces Multiple Headwinds

Analyst Jeff Chung anticipates that BYD will face challenges due to increased competition in China, which would weigh on its sales growth and profit margins. The off-season for car sales, along with destocking, will further lead to lower sales and earnings for the company. However, the company could witness some momentum from April onwards with the introduction of new models, aiding in achieving sales of 4.18 million units next year.

Chinese EV players are contending with challenges such as market overcapacity and an economic slowdown. According to a report by the China Passenger Car Association, China’s EV market is projected to see a second year of slowing growth in 2024, with shipments expected to increase by 25%, compared to a 36% growth in 2023.

These factors are compelling them to expedite their global expansion efforts. In December 2023, BYD announced plans to enhance its international footprint to decrease reliance on mainland China.

The intense competition has also led to a price war in China, with companies offering more discounts to their customers. It is worth noting that Chung revised his estimates for BYD’s profit per vehicle to below ¥7,600 for this quarter to reflect seasonality, much lower than the previous quarter’s figure of ¥10,800.

Is BYD Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks, 1211 stock has received a Strong Buy consensus rating, backed by six Buys and one Hold recommendation. The BYD Co. share price target is HK$322.97, which implies an upside of 52% from the current trading level.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >