BYD Share Price Target Slashed, Citigroup Warns of Headwinds

U.S.-based investment bank Citigroup slashed its share price target for Chinese automaker BYD Co. Limited (HK:1211) by 23%, citing multiple headwinds. The bank, which had the highest price target of HK$602 for BYD, has now reduced it to HK$463. The bank retained its Buy recommendation but lowered its sales forecast for the year from 3.95 million units to 3.68 million units.

BYD’s stock fell 0.66% in today’s trading session. Based in China, BYD Co. is one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world.

BYD Faces Multiple Headwinds

Analyst Jeff Chung anticipates that BYD will face challenges due to increased competition in China, which would weigh on its sales growth and profit margins. The off-season for car sales, along with destocking, will further lead to lower sales and earnings for the company. However, the company could witness some momentum from April onwards with the introduction of new models, aiding in achieving sales of 4.18 million units next year.

Chinese EV players are contending with challenges such as market overcapacity and an economic slowdown. According to a report by the China Passenger Car Association, China’s EV market is projected to see a second year of slowing growth in 2024, with shipments expected to increase by 25%, compared to a 36% growth in 2023.

These factors are compelling them to expedite their global expansion efforts. In December 2023, BYD announced plans to enhance its international footprint to decrease reliance on mainland China.

The intense competition has also led to a price war in China, with companies offering more discounts to their customers. It is worth noting that Chung revised his estimates for BYD’s profit per vehicle to below ¥7,600 for this quarter to reflect seasonality, much lower than the previous quarter’s figure of ¥10,800.

Is BYD Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks, 1211 stock has received a Strong Buy consensus rating, backed by six Buys and one Hold recommendation. The BYD Co. share price target is HK$322.97, which implies an upside of 52% from the current trading level.

