British Shares: Crest Nicholson and RWS Report 2023 Half-Yearly Earnings

UK-based Crest Nicholson (GB:CRST) and RWS Holdings (GB:RWS) reported their Q2 2023 earnings yesterday. Analysts hold a bullish outlook on RWS stock, forecasting a potential share price growth of approximately 78%. On the other hand, Crest Nicholson has received a Hold rating from analysts, indicating a growth potential of 12%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC

Crest Nicholson is a real estate company focused on residential construction, including houses, apartments, and townhouses.

The company announced its half-yearly earnings for 2023 on June 8. Amid the difficult environment for the housing market, the company posted lower revenues and profits. The revenues were down from £364.3 million to £282.7 million, mainly driven by an 18% decline in home completions. The pre-tax profits also decreased to £20.9 million, as compared to £52.5 million last year.

The company is expecting a better second half and anticipates its pre-tax profits for the full year to be in line with analysts’ estimates of £73.7 million.

Yesterday, analyst Glynis Johnson from Jefferies confirmed her Buy rating on the stock, suggesting a growth of 45% in the share price.

Crest Nicholson Share Price Target

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, CRST stock has a Hold rating. The stock has three Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The average share price forecast is 258.17p, which is almost 12% higher than the current price level.

RWS Holdings PLC

RWS Holdings is a UK-based services company that provides intellectual property support services along with translation services.

RWS published its half-year earnings report for 2023, which ended on March 31. The company posted a 2.5% growth in revenues of £366.3 million, up from £357.3 million in the corresponding period a year ago. However, pre-tax profits were down by 10% to £54.4 million. Moving forward, the company is optimistic regarding its full-year outlook with its new customer wins, solid balance sheet, and planned cost-cutting measures.

After the release of results, Berenberg Bank’s analyst Calum Battersby reiterated his Buy rating on the stock yesterday. His price target of 470p implies a huge upside of 106.7% in the share price.

Is RWS Holdings a Buy?

RWS stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, based on two Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average target price is 405p, which implies an upside of 78% on the current trading price.

Conclusion

Amid the tough operating market conditions, Crest Nicholson posted lower numbers in its half-yearly results. However, analysts anticipate an improvement in the second half and recommend holding on to the stock.

For RWS, analysts are highly bullish on the prospects and predict a growth rate of more than 75% in the share price.

