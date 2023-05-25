BAYN, SIE, and RHM: Three German Stocks to Buy

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool for the German market, we have identified three stocks that have recently received Buy ratings. According to analysts, these stocks not only possess Buy ratings but also exhibit promising potential for further growth in their share prices.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

BAYER AG (DE:BAYN)

Bayer is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, production, and marketing of products in the fields of human health and agriculture.

BAYN stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on eight Buy, and three Hold recommendations. The average price target of €74.7 signifies a 40.2% increase in the current share price.

Today, analyst Emily Field from Barclays reiterated her Buy on the stock. The price target of €80 implies an upside of 50.6% in the share price.

The stock also received a Buy rating from Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann yesterday. Zechmann predicts a growth rate of 67.6% in the stock at a price target of €89.0.

Siemens AG (DE:SIE)

Siemens is a manufacturing company that concentrates on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare.

SIE stock receives extensive analyst coverage on TipRanks, with a total of 14 ratings, of which 11 are Buy. Overall, the stock is rated as Moderate Buy. The average price forecast for SIE is €176.15, indicating a potential increase of 16.18% from the current trading levels.

Today, RBC Capital analyst Mark Fielding reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €185.0, which implies a growth of 22% on the share price. The stock also received a Buy rating from analyst Gael De-Bray from Deutsche Bank, who also anticipates similar growth of 22%.

Rheinmetall AG (DE:RHM)

Rheinmetall is a German manufacturing company that specializes in the design of arms and automation products for global markets.

Overall, RHM stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks at an average price target of €292.2, which is 17% higher than the current price.

Yesterday, analyst Daniela Costa from Goldman Sachs confirmed her Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €304.0, implying a growth of 22%.

