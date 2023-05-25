BAYN, SIE, and RHM: Three German Stocks to Buy

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

BAYN, SIE, and RHM: Three German Stocks to Buy

Story Highlights

Yesterday, analysts reaffirmed their Buy ratings on these three German stocks.

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool for the German market, we have identified three stocks that have recently received Buy ratings. According to analysts, these stocks not only possess Buy ratings but also exhibit promising potential for further growth in their share prices.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

BAYER AG (DE:BAYN)

Bayer is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, production, and marketing of products in the fields of human health and agriculture.

BAYN stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on eight Buy, and three Hold recommendations. The average price target of €74.7 signifies a 40.2% increase in the current share price.

Today, analyst Emily Field from Barclays reiterated her Buy on the stock. The price target of €80 implies an upside of 50.6% in the share price.

The stock also received a Buy rating from Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann yesterday. Zechmann predicts a growth rate of 67.6% in the stock at a price target of €89.0.

Siemens AG (DE:SIE)

Siemens is a manufacturing company that concentrates on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare.

SIE stock receives extensive analyst coverage on TipRanks, with a total of 14 ratings, of which 11 are Buy. Overall, the stock is rated as Moderate Buy. The average price forecast for SIE is €176.15, indicating a potential increase of 16.18% from the current trading levels.

Today, RBC Capital analyst Mark Fielding reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €185.0, which implies a growth of 22% on the share price. The stock also received a Buy rating from analyst Gael De-Bray from Deutsche Bank, who also anticipates similar growth of 22%.

Rheinmetall AG (DE:RHM)

Rheinmetall is a German manufacturing company that specializes in the design of arms and automation products for global markets.

Overall, RHM stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks at an average price target of €292.2, which is 17% higher than the current price.

Yesterday, analyst Daniela Costa from Goldman Sachs confirmed her Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €304.0, implying a growth of 22%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BAYZF

Do Not Miss These DAX 40 Stocks’ Earnings
Global MarketsDo Not Miss These DAX 40 Stocks’ Earnings
15d ago
Is 0P6S a Buy, Before Earnings?
Bluebell Capital calls for Bayer breakup, boardroom reshuffle, FT reports
More BAYZF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAYZF

Do Not Miss These DAX 40 Stocks’ Earnings
Global MarketsDo Not Miss These DAX 40 Stocks’ Earnings
15d ago
Is 0P6S a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs 0P6S a Buy, Before Earnings?
16d ago
Bluebell Capital calls for Bayer breakup, boardroom reshuffle, FT reports
The FlyBluebell Capital calls for Bayer breakup, boardroom reshuffle, FT reports
1M ago
More BAYZF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >