ASX Update: Australian Market Heats Up with New Deals; Newcrest Supports Newmont’s Offer

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

ASX Update: Australian Market Heats Up with New Deals; Newcrest Supports Newmont’s Offer

Beginning the week on a positive note, the ASX 200 index kicked off in the green zone and concluded Monday with a 10-point increase. The index gained 0.14% and ended at 7,267.1 points, driven by notable gains in the gold and metals, and mining sectors.

In the last week, the index ended the week with a slightly positive sentiment, closing at 7,253.8 on Friday.

Australia is gaining prominence as a hub for dealmaking in the Asian region, where overall deal activity continues to be subdued.

Among the big news on the deals, gold-mining company Newcrest Mining Limited (AU:NCM) has supported the takeover offer from rival mining giant Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The offer involves exchanging 0.4 shares of Newmont for each share of the Australian company. NCM stock gained 1.52% during the day.

In February, Newmont initially made an all-share offer to Newcrest, which was rejected. However, in April, Newmont increased its bid to A$29.4bn, prompting Newcrest’s interest in the offer.

Upon completion, this deal will stand as the third-largest transaction involving an Australian company. Furthermore, there is potential for an industry-wide impact as the merged entity may divest smaller mines.

Recently, Australia-based lithium mining company Allkem Limited (AU:AKE) also announced its merger with U.S.-based Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM). With the merger, the companies are targeting to raise production output to 248,000 metric tonnes by 2027, positioning the merged company as the third-largest lithium producer globally.

Among the gainers, funeral services provider InvoCare Limited (AU:IVC) topped the charts with a gain of 12% after the company received an offer worth AU$1.86 billion from private equity firm TPG.

Silver Lake Resources Limited (AU:SLR) was up by 7.8% today. Last week, the company announced the submission of a revised proposal to St Barbara Limited (AU:SBM), expressing interest in acquiring the Leonora assets located in Western Australia.

Among the losers, Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. (AU:PBH) fell by more than 20% after the company sold its U.S. assets to Fanatics for $150 million.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:AKE

Allkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
Press ReleasesAllkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
5d ago
BXB and AKE: Two “Buy” Rated ASX Shares for Your Portfolio
Allkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
LTHM
More AU:AKE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:AKE

Allkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
Press ReleasesAllkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
5d ago
BXB and AKE: Two “Buy” Rated ASX Shares for Your Portfolio
Global MarketsBXB and AKE: Two “Buy” Rated ASX Shares for Your Portfolio
5d ago
Allkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
Press ReleasesAllkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer
5d ago
LTHM
More AU:AKE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >