Analysts say Buy These Two ASX Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Analysts say Buy These Two ASX Stocks

Story Highlights

These two Australian companies have Buy ratings from analysts.

TPG Telecom Limited (AU:TPG) and Qantas Airways (AU:QAN) have been trending in the Australian market in the last week.

Both companies have posted record numbers in their recently declared results. This has boosted analysts’ confidence in these companies as well as their stock prices.

The TipRanks Trending Stocks tool is a perfect way to screen for stocks that have been recently rated by analysts. Investors can screen for stocks from seven different markets and conduct further research to make an informed decision.

Let’s have a look at these companies in detail.

TPG Telecom Limited

TPG (formerly Vodafone Hutchison) is among the leading telecommunications companies in Australia, providing fixed and mobile networks.

On Monday, the company announced its 2022 annual results, sending the stock up by around 5%. For the full year, the company’s revenues grew by 1.5% to $4.4 billion as compared to 2021. The net profit after tax jumped by a huge 350% to $513 million, up from $113 million in 2021. TPG witnessed a growth of 300,000 mobile subscribers, which ended at 5.28 billion subscribers at the end of 2022.

Moving forward in 2023, the company is targeting an EBITDA of between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion.

Overall, the stock has been having a tough time since the merger of Vodafone Australia and TPG in 2020. It has been trading down by more than 20% in the last three years. However, analysts are bullish on the potential upside based on positive earnings, 5G rollout, and subscribers growth.

TPG Share Price Forecast

Overall, TPG stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, with an average target price of AU$6.04. This suggests an upside of 22.3% on the current trading price.

Qantas Airways Limited 

Qantas Airways is the largest airline in Australia and operates in around 36 countries worldwide.

With the revival in global travel demand and its restructuring program, the company saw a turnaround in its numbers. In its recently released results for H1 2023, the company posted a profit before tax of $1.43 billion, as compared to a loss of $1.2 billion in the same period a year ago. The revenues also grew by more than 100% to $9.9 billion on a strong rebound in passengers and higher pricing.

For the full year 2023, the company expects passenger demand to continue to grow. The company will also reduce the fares slightly; they are currently above pre-pandemic levels.

What is Qantas’ Share Price Target?

According to TipRanks, QAN stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on six Buy, and two Hold recommendations.

The stock has an average target price of AU$7.51, which is 15.5% higher than the current price.

Ending Thoughts

Analysts have rated both TPG and QAN as Buys based on their solid results and future prospects.

TPG enjoys a dominant position in the industry, and analysts are bullish on higher subscriber growth and earnings momentum.

For QAN, the travel boom will drive more revenue and earnings for the company. The company’s efforts to streamline its operations have resulted in strong numbers as passengers return to travel.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:QAN

Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
5M ago
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 13: What You Need to Know
Why are Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) shares flying high today?
More AU:QAN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:QAN

Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
5M ago
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 13: What You Need to Know
Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 13: What You Need to Know
5M ago
Why are Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) shares flying high today?
Market NewsWhy are Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) shares flying high today?
5M ago
More AU:QAN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >