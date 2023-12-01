Global-e (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rises on Bumper Black-Friday Cyber Monday Weekend

Shares of cross-border eCommerce platform Global-e (NASDAQ:GLBE) are rising today after the company announced an impressive performance for the Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend.

During the weekend, the company clocked a record 53% jump in sales compared to the previous year. This sales jump was across multiple markets globally, with notable increases across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, France, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

While cross-border eCommerce shopping peaked throughout last month, the company witnessed increased sales from the second week itself. Additionally, eCommerce sales in November rose by nearly 100% over October.

Nir Debbi, the Co-founder and President of Global-e, remarked, “As we reflect on the numbers, it is evident that the global eCommerce market experienced strong growth, leading up to and during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.”

GLBE has experienced a steady uptick in its top line for quite some time now. The company’s sales rose from $245.3 million in 2021 to $409 million in 2022. These gains have led to a 63% rally in the company’s share price over the past year.

Is GLBE Stock a Buy, Sell, or a Hold?

Meanwhile, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Global-e Online, and the average GLBE price target of $41.78 points to a further 19.3% potential upside in the stock.

